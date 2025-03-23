Unsolved Blank pages
So after the update I noticed that some backround tabs turns blank after some time.
It's just a visual glitch, as all the data still loaded and can be clicked, it even shows up in inspector. The Page just isn't displayed for some reason.
After switching tabs or minimizing-maximizing Vivaldi the problem goes away.
Updated the nvidia driver to see if it fixes the problem, but nothing.
Anyone else having this?
Ok, after some digging it looks like a known bug.
Same, very annoying bug
carlinhosnewstyle
Hello everyone, I have the same problem.
If I have a page open and at the same time I am using a program, when I return to my page after a few minutes everything is blank.
It doesn't contain anything. I have to load the page again.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
That bug was already reported. Tab switching could help some users.