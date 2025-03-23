So after the update I noticed that some backround tabs turns blank after some time.

It's just a visual glitch, as all the data still loaded and can be clicked, it even shows up in inspector. The Page just isn't displayed for some reason.

After switching tabs or minimizing-maximizing Vivaldi the problem goes away.

Updated the nvidia driver to see if it fixes the problem, but nothing.

Anyone else having this?

Ok, after some digging it looks like a known bug.