@bilalitani Can't fix it, but:

Going forward, always make backups of your critical data!

Vivaldi stores its bookmarks in simple file you can copy and restore. On Linux it's "$HOME/.config/vivaldi/Default/Bookmarks". I assume there's a similar Bookmarks file on all the other supported operating systems. You can just copy it in whatever file manager program you use or from the command line in a terminal if you like that better or want to do it in a shell script that runs regularly.

Also, check out raindrop dot io. It will save and manage your bookmarks quite nicely and make them available on all browsers and platforms. The free version is very good and ad free.