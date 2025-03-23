Lost all my bookmarks with latest update to 7.2
bilalitani
Since last update, I lost all my bookmarks within Vivaldi, since my sync is ON, I lost them across all my devices and not sure how to retrieve them, that's over 3 years of bookmarks Any tips on how to get them back or are they gone for good? Any way to get a snapshot back from the vivaldi server?
Obiwan2208
Sadly, if it has already happened to all three devices, there's no fix.
You need one of them hadn't been ‘contaminated’ to fix Sync files, or have a full backup on computer
@bilalitani Can't fix it, but:
Going forward, always make backups of your critical data!
Vivaldi stores its bookmarks in simple file you can copy and restore. On Linux it's "$HOME/.config/vivaldi/Default/Bookmarks". I assume there's a similar Bookmarks file on all the other supported operating systems. You can just copy it in whatever file manager program you use or from the command line in a terminal if you like that better or want to do it in a shell script that runs regularly.
Also, check out raindrop dot io. It will save and manage your bookmarks quite nicely and make them available on all browsers and platforms. The free version is very good and ad free.
greybeard Ambassador
I can empathize. Lost mine too. Imported old sets from FF, Palemoon and SeaMonkey but since they are not my primary browsers I still lost the greater portion of my Vivaldi bookmarks.
This has been an issue since the advent [EXPLTIVE] chromium.
greybeard Ambassador
@bilalitani
Under the File menu Vivaldi has been proactive in adding an Export function.
You can Export your Bookarks, Reading Lists, Passwords, Notes and Feeds or any combination.
I now do this weekly and save them to my Raspberry Pi 4 which can be accessedby ANY device. Also I have a NextCloud account I could potentially use.