Windows Occlusion
-
Has the feature been removed after the 7.2 update? Been looking for the option through flags but to no avail or is there an alternative way to have it disable.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@hatsulurks Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@hatsulurks I have not tested, but this could bring back the list of flags.
Flags are always volatile if Chromium dev team decides to remove completely.
️On own risk! EXPERIMENTS – we do not guarantee for broken data.
Open vivaldi://flags
Section Temporarily unexpire M132 flags.
Section Temporarily unexpire M133 flags.
And never forget to remember that you made such experimental settings ins the past, in case of later issues.
-
@DoctorG Thanks for the quick reply, that's the first thing I've enabled to see for any Windows Occlusion in the search function, but nothing pops out. It's either the option has been removed completely or in the settings, but if there is no option, will have to do a downgrade for this.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@hatsulurks Downgrade is not recommended, that will kill your browser profile as it is not compatible to older Vivaldi profiles. Your risk for dataloss.
-
@DoctorG Bummer, will have to see if there are any updates about Windows Occlusion. Thank you!
-
@hatsulurks Hadn't heard of this before, but then I'm running Linux... While searching to see what it was I came across this workaround