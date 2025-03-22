I found this apparent malware from Softronics, which appears on my list of Apps but not on my list of apps in the uninstall dialog. it is not in C:\Program Files or C:\Program Files (x86) either.

I asked Grok and looked for an uninstall key in regedit too, but found nothing there either.

Computer\HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Uninstall

All other instructions seem to be straightforward, but I cannot find any way to proceed. Malwarebytes finds nothing.