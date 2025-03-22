Vivaldi is painfully slow
takes 10 seconds to load on WD SN580 SSD and having perfomance issues in most sites, scrolling isnt smooth, once right clicked it takes some time for context to appears
mib2berlin Soprano
@donjg977
Hi, there is a bug in 7.2, it loads all web panels at start even lazy loading is enabled.
First use right click on a tab a choose Hibernate all background tabs.
How many tabs/windows do you have at start?
Two windows, 4 web panels load 8 panels at start and so forth.
Remove panels you don't use/need.