Unable to paste some text in browser search box without it searching in Wikipedia
I tryed to search in google text "W soboty sprzontam mój pokój." for polish gramar check, and it didn't let me.
In the top bar I can only paste "soboty sprzontam mój pokój." without "W" at the begining because it thinks I want to search in wikipedia.
At the bottom I just can't paste.
change in search engines settings the nickname for wikipedia, instead of "w" make it "wiki" or something that doesn't interfere for sentences starting with "w"
I used to be, we could just start a search with a single space to override the search engine nickname. Apparently the new Omnibox broke that feature too...
At the bottom I just can't paste.
I can confirm this, pasting a text string containing a search engine keyword and space will just change the search engine in the Start Page search field.
Same with the Address Bar search field.
This is a regression from 7.1.
Please read:
carefully and report the bug to Vivaldi bugtracker.
Please also post the bug-number (VB-#) here after reporting
@Pathduck
Here you go boss.
For the adress bar VB-115431
For the field at the center of the screen VB-115432
@Misha4ek Workaround: type or add
"at start of search term.
Old trick since years.