Skype being discontinued
TravellinBob
According to Microsoft (I get a nag every time I open Skype) this dear old communications tool is being dumped in May, with everyone being transitioned to MS Teams, like it or not. I don't like it. As a retiree I use Skype to stay in touch with a handful of old friends and colleagues and I don't need all the meetings and calenders and to do's and similar stuff that I will get with Teams, and I have no doubt using Teams will not remain free for long.
So I have until the end of April to set up a ZorinOS system and get used to it and shove all my documents and music and pics there to wave bye bye to Microsoft.
Now I know I will get LibreOffice (been using it for years so fine with that), I will install Vivaldi (of course) so that should be ok. What I need from you guys is a recommendation for a Skype alternative.....was thinking maybe a desktop WhatsApp, since I use that a lot on my phone, but it's Meta isn't it, and I want to get away from those shysters too..... What is out there in the FOSS universe or Fediverse that will suit my simple needs?
All suggestions gratefully accepted!
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
- Jitsi Meet
- SenfCall (oh, only German, sorry!)
Ryszard Supporters
I use Skype to stay in touch with a handful of old friends and colleagues
I think you should first of all establish with them what they will/want to use instead of skype.
WerewolfAX Supporters
I like to use Discord. It may be a bit overwhelming at first, but it provides all the features Skype had, plus some other neat things. It's platform-independent, and if you want, it even runs in the browser only.
wintercoast
@TravellinBob The problem with all these alternatives is you'll need to persuade all your contacts to move over. It's easier to do that with the likes of WhatsApp, despite your reservations. I'm on it because it's the easiest for communicating with extended family and friends. But I also use Signal for more private purposes.
There are some cross-messenger solutions out there but they are not free, and I don't know how well they work. Sekur is one I've heard of.
TravellinBob
@wintercoast I don't have anything at all against WhatsApp, I use it a lot on my mobile to stay in touch with all my circle - I will probably end up installing a desktop version (assuming it's available on the Zorin app store) and use it. I'm not a fan of Facebook and have no wish to use other Meta products, but I would not be in the least surprised if Zuckerberg decided to dump WA and force everyone onto Messenger...I could never get my head around why Meta bought WA in the first plsace, and even less around why they haven't killed it already.
Here are some negatives of Whatsapp (I wouldn't ever use that), and a breakdown of some other popular ones
https://proton.me/blog/whatsapp-alternatives#whats-wrong-with-whatsapp
Discord is proprietary, if they change something that you don't like (be it in the software or in their privacy policy or it changes hands along with your data) then you need to search for a new alternative again, and basically it was made for gamers so it is rather busy and thus potentially not everyone's cup of tea.