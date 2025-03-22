According to Microsoft (I get a nag every time I open Skype) this dear old communications tool is being dumped in May, with everyone being transitioned to MS Teams, like it or not. I don't like it. As a retiree I use Skype to stay in touch with a handful of old friends and colleagues and I don't need all the meetings and calenders and to do's and similar stuff that I will get with Teams, and I have no doubt using Teams will not remain free for long.

So I have until the end of April to set up a ZorinOS system and get used to it and shove all my documents and music and pics there to wave bye bye to Microsoft.

Now I know I will get LibreOffice (been using it for years so fine with that), I will install Vivaldi (of course) so that should be ok. What I need from you guys is a recommendation for a Skype alternative.....was thinking maybe a desktop WhatsApp, since I use that a lot on my phone, but it's Meta isn't it, and I want to get away from those shysters too..... What is out there in the FOSS universe or Fediverse that will suit my simple needs?

All suggestions gratefully accepted!