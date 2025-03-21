LinkedIn loads tons of memory and then is extremely slow
Hi folks,
I know the issue is not on Vivaldi, but hoping to see somebody to give me a clue on what setting I should modify.
I installed Vivaldi some 2 weeks ago. So far so good, except for 1 thing.
When I open LinkedIn, the page starts to cache to huge sizes (I got a laptop that I use to do rendering, so I got a lot of RAM) and once it stops caching, LinkedIn is extremely slow and somewhat non-responsive.
- So far it happens only with LinkedIn and Vivaldi in my default environment.
- It DOES NOT happen with Open Guest or other Chromium browsers.
- No other symptom. The browser is completely normal otherwise, I even change to other tabs and other tabs are fine.
I am quite sure it is just a setting I am missing, but I cannot figure it out. I hope one of you know.
Thank you!
mib2berlin Soprano
@Brusesito
Hi, I cant test this but you can check the internal task manager if the LinkedIn tab cause it or an extension.
Chrome extensions are not working in Vivaldi like in other Chromium browsers, they cause sometimes really strange issues.
Open it with Shift+Esc.
Edited: found the criminal, I think. Info below.
Hi there, thanks for the reply.
This is how it happens, if I read the internal task manager correctly:
- First the CPU usage spikes
- Then the Memory footprint spikes
- Both remain high for very long, the memory until I close the tab
- It does not seem to imply any spike of anything else
- I added below a couple of screenshots
As extensions, I use 3: LanguageTool, Bitwarden and Flagmoji.
I just tried disabling all of them and running it one by one. It seems that Flagmoji is the one causing the most problems. The performance with the other 2 enabled is reasonable. I guess, I will try to find another extension that does the same of Flagmoji (replace the country codes for the country flag emoji... this is a problem of Chromium, so I do not expect that to be addressed anytime soon).
Thank you!
mib2berlin Soprano
@Brusesito
Thanks, we need LinkedIn user to test this, I don't have an account.
I think the memory is not the main issue, one YT tab need 400K, but the CPU usage is really high.
How much threads your CPU have?
My old i5 has 8 so 400% in the task manager is 50% of the CPU which is a huge load.
Just loading LinkedIn while logged in I see
I don't have the 3 extensions installed the op listed
How much threads your CPU have?
16 threads looks like (AMD Ryzen 7 5800H)