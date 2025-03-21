Hi folks,

I know the issue is not on Vivaldi, but hoping to see somebody to give me a clue on what setting I should modify.

I installed Vivaldi some 2 weeks ago. So far so good, except for 1 thing.

When I open LinkedIn, the page starts to cache to huge sizes (I got a laptop that I use to do rendering, so I got a lot of RAM) and once it stops caching, LinkedIn is extremely slow and somewhat non-responsive.

So far it happens only with LinkedIn and Vivaldi in my default environment.

It DOES NOT happen with Open Guest or other Chromium browsers.

No other symptom. The browser is completely normal otherwise, I even change to other tabs and other tabs are fine.

I am quite sure it is just a setting I am missing, but I cannot figure it out. I hope one of you know.

Thank you!