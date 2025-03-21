With Vivaldi 7.2 updgrade, I lost my zoomed page setting and cannot get it back again.
With the Vivaldi 7.2 update, I lost my zoomed page setting and cannot regain it.
I prefer specific webpages at a custom zoom, i.e., other than the default value of 100%.
Since I updated to 7.2, I lost it.
mib2berlin Soprano
@HemantBhee
Hi, this setting doesn't change for me after the update but check if "Use Tab Zoom" is disabled in Settings > Webpages.
@mib2berlin Thanks for getting back to me so quickly.
I tried it, but sometimes it retains and doesn't.
It loses once I close the browser.
mib2berlin Soprano
@HemantBhee
Hm, I use it on many pages, is it page dependent?
If yes provide a/some links.
@mib2berlin Yes, it is page-dependent. That means I would like all the web pages related to a particular domain address zoomed in by 140% whenever I access them.
With the previous version of Vivaldi, it was working. It was retained at whatever zoom% I used to keep them.