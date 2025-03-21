The Vivaldi Adblocker gets detected and blocked by YouTube
I've noticed that when using Vivaldi's adblocker on YouTube with the Tracking and Ads settings enabled, YouTube showed me that "Playback will be blocked in 3 videos", and now, completely blocked.
This is a HUGE issue I think, because uBlock Origin doesn't have this issue and succeeds in bypassing the YouTube anti-Adblock, but it will be phased out in June 2025 on Vivaldi, and I'm not sure that uBlock Origin Lite succeeds in bypassing this
@WodnerPie said in The Vivaldi Adblocker gets detected and blocked by YouTube:
I'm not sure that uBlock Origin Lite succeeds in bypassing this
Why don't you just try installing it, and disabling uBO temporarily, and see by yourself if it's enough?
@iAN-CooG well yeah I get blocked indeed
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
I opened a few videos in separate tabs. For me the Vivaldi Blocker does not get detected.
I think they might be doing some A/B testing.
It happened to me some time ago but when i logged in with another google user there were no more issues on youtube.
scdvivaldi
Same issue here. For a while it was just 'please consider disabling adblock' and now it's 'you have three videos before you will be blocked'
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
That is the daily fight between adblocker list creators and evil Youtube.
barbudo2005
The thing is very simple, if the built-in adblocker is detected in YT install uBOL or Adguard.
It does not help the comment of users that the built-in is not detected, as this issue varies from country to country.