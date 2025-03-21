@Catweazle Take a look at this recording: https://imgur.com/a/tpkG9kR

Here, there are four notable parts :

Zooming with scroll wheel in Vivaldi Zooming with scroll wheel in Chrome Zooming with trackpad in Vivaldi Zooming with trackpad in Chrome

For the first part, what I did is that I zoomed in quickly, and zoomed out slower without ever lifting my index from the scroll wheel

Because Vivaldi's rate of zooming is limited, this made so that when I zoomed in quickly, Vivaldi limited the speed of zooming which meant that in the end, I zoomed in less that I should have, and the fact that without lifting my index, in the end I was completely zoomed out because I zoomed out slowly, thus without hitting the speed limit shows the issue

And as you can see, Chrome does not have this issue

For the trackpad, the issue here is that Vivaldi does not take into account at all the speed of how fast I spred my fingers. It only checks if I spread my fingers or not. Which means that when zooming in (spreading my fingers) for a second very slowly will result in the same amount of zoom than if I was zooming in (spreading my fingers) very quickly, for one second. (You can see it in the bottom right, that the zoom slider always moves at the same speed)

And as always, Chrome simply does not have this issue