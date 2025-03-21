2 issues with zooming in on pages
-
-
When using Ctrl + Scrolwheel, we can't scroll very fast, otherwise the zooming won't be really proportional to what we scrolled as it will get limited in its speed (like Vivaldi can't change the zoom percentage more than 50% every second) which feels unnatural
-
When using a trackpad on a laptop and using two fingers, the zooming behaviour is horrible : It really feels like Vivaldi's algorithm to interpret the zooming only watches "Does the user has increased the distance between its fingers? If yes, zoom in", which makes the zooming very, VERY bad on trackpads. I don't really know how to better explain it, but just look at the difference between zooming in in Chrome and in Vivaldi with a trackpad : Chrome will behave much more like zooming in a photo on a phone
-
-
Pesala Ambassador
@WodnerPie Use the Zoom slider control to zoom in/out by 10% or Settings, Appearance:Use Buttons in Range Controls
Or use any convenient shortcut to zoom in double, etc.
-
@Pesala yes I do see that slider, but it's not really a solution, just a sort of workaround. all i was saying is that the default behavior when zooming without the slider is very bad
-
@WodnerPie, zooming with Ctrl+ scroll, same as with slider or in compact mode with + - buttons works fine for me (10% steps)
-
@Catweazle try to zoom in and out quickly by scrolling in Vivaldi, and try it in Chrome. You'll see how Chrome is 100% more natural
-
@WodnerPie, also fast scrolling without problems (because the 10% steps it seems an gif with few frames, but this is logical), apart of this, clean zooming without any problems.
(Enabled Smooth scrolling in flags (??))
vivaldi:flags/#smooth-scrolling
-
@Catweazle Take a look at this recording: https://imgur.com/a/tpkG9kR
Here, there are four notable parts :
- Zooming with scroll wheel in Vivaldi
- Zooming with scroll wheel in Chrome
- Zooming with trackpad in Vivaldi
- Zooming with trackpad in Chrome
For the first part, what I did is that I zoomed in quickly, and zoomed out slower without ever lifting my index from the scroll wheel
Because Vivaldi's rate of zooming is limited, this made so that when I zoomed in quickly, Vivaldi limited the speed of zooming which meant that in the end, I zoomed in less that I should have, and the fact that without lifting my index, in the end I was completely zoomed out because I zoomed out slowly, thus without hitting the speed limit shows the issue
And as you can see, Chrome does not have this issue
For the trackpad, the issue here is that Vivaldi does not take into account at all the speed of how fast I spred my fingers. It only checks if I spread my fingers or not. Which means that when zooming in (spreading my fingers) for a second very slowly will result in the same amount of zoom than if I was zooming in (spreading my fingers) very quickly, for one second. (You can see it in the bottom right, that the zoom slider always moves at the same speed)
And as always, Chrome simply does not have this issue
-
@WodnerPie, the difference ist that Vivaldi use 10% steps increasing and decreasing the zoom, because of this the zoom can't be fluent, independent from the input.
It may be a drawback for someone, personally I've enough with adjusting sometimes the page zoom. If I wan't see little details, eg. in a photo or graph, I use the magnifying glass (extension or the inbuild in Windows)
-
AshSimmonds
I gave up using CTRL-SCROLL to zoom some time ago. I have the zoom buttons in the status bar, and created right-click context menu options to zoom in/out by 10% or 50% or reset etc.
-
@WodnerPie This probably won't be helpful to you, since you want to make use of both a scroll wheel and a trackpad, but it is possible to get the picture type zooming while using a trackpad by changing a setting.
Go to
vivaldi://settings/webpages/and disable the setting
Use Ctrl+Scroll to Zoom Page. That will make trackpad pinching zoom like zooming in on a picture instead of scaling up the individual elements of the page that is found in traditional zooming.