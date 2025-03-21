Side panels open with new window and remain loaded in browser memory
Most of the time when I open a new window (not when starting the browser), the last side panel I accessed will also be opened.
This does not happen always though for some reason, but it happens quite often to be annoying. Like I said, most of the time.
Then if i check the vivaldi task manager:
- i will see multiple instances of the webpages from the sidepanel.
- for some reason even pages from the side panels which i have NOT opened are loaded in memory, multiple times
- they REMAIN in memory even after i CLOSED the side panel AND the entire window which contained it.
So after opening and closing multiple windows, I will eventually end up with 5-10-20 duplicates of each page from the side panel loaded in memory.
I was wondering why my browser started using 7-8GB instead of 3. Because it opens the pages from the side panels without permission, multiple times, and keeps them in RAM.
This is NOT OK. Please fix it.
mib2berlin Soprano
@apekiller
There are at least 5 threads about, check recent posts.
@mib2berlin Hi, most threads i saw were about side panel opening when starting a browser, that's why i bolded that part.
The bigger problem is they open with every single window.
And the even more bigger problem and pressing issue is they are all using up RAM like crazy even after the windows are closed, that is a HUGE bug that should be addressed ASAP
ASAP as in not next month - it's a serious bug which warrants an immediate hotfix
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
As i remember that issue can be fixed if you remove the Vivaldi Social webpanel (hover the button and open context menu → Remove from toolbar.
@DoctorG that is definitely NOT a solution... lol
"hey my cabinet drawers are squeaking badly, please fix it" -> "if you remove the drawers they won't squeak anymore"
Disabling a functionality because it malfunctions is not a solution because it does not fix the functionality. It removes it.
Instead, the functionality should be fixed.
I wish devs would stop adding nonsense features like going to http://word in address bar and fix the important issues.
Having a stable browser with all major functionalities working properly is paramount.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@apekiller Yes, a workaround is never a 100% good solution.
Please wait until the bug will be fixed, is in progress.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@DoctorG btw, not sure if this is already known:
although side panel does not open for me on browser start (as mentioned in the first post) - ALL the side panel webpages load in background for ALL windows.
e.g. if i right click on a tab and select move tab - when i check the number of tabs for the other windows, it will say "window with 9 tabs - but i actually have 1 tab and 8 side panel webpages. this happens for all windows, the number of tabs is increased for each by 8 (the number of side panel webpages).
opening a sidepanel webpage instantly opens it, it's already loaded. they are ALL already loaded.
with 6 windows, that means 48 webpages loaded by default. NOT OK!!!
i hope THIS part is fixed as well, it's a HUGE issue in regards to memory which needs an immediate fix, not after a month or more.
mib2berlin Soprano
@apekiller
Hi may you check the new blog, this is already fixed in the last snapshot.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/
This fix cause another bug, the first panel loaded shows a blank page.
This is the reason most fixes are first published in a snapshot build and not in stable, it must be tested before all users get such a fix.
Cheers, mib