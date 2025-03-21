Most of the time when I open a new window (not when starting the browser), the last side panel I accessed will also be opened.

This does not happen always though for some reason, but it happens quite often to be annoying. Like I said, most of the time.

Then if i check the vivaldi task manager:

i will see multiple instances of the webpages from the sidepanel.

for some reason even pages from the side panels which i have NOT opened are loaded in memory, multiple times

they REMAIN in memory even after i CLOSED the side panel AND the entire window which contained it.

So after opening and closing multiple windows, I will eventually end up with 5-10-20 duplicates of each page from the side panel loaded in memory.

I was wondering why my browser started using 7-8GB instead of 3. Because it opens the pages from the side panels without permission, multiple times, and keeps them in RAM.

This is NOT OK. Please fix it.