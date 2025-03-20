Every Time I Start Vivaldi It Downloads a File
-
I have a file I've downloaded in the past be downloaded again every time I start the browser. I've restarted vivaldi, it even got an upgrade one of these times, but this download persists.
I've let it complete the download, but it still happens on every start.
This file is legit, so it's not a malicious browser hijack.
I checked all the thumbnails addresses I have on the new tab page, and they do not point to even the domain where this download is from.
This is baffling.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@wholesum I can not reproduce it.
Have you steps how/where i can test this?
-
I've updated the post. I didn't notice that it does the same when I start the browser normally (not incognito). i went unoticed bc it doesn't open the download list panel when it downloads it in normal mode, it only does so on incognito (which is fine, i am not worried about this)
It's coming from github, but I don't have any tab open for the org the DL is coming from (but I know them and have downloaded from one of their repos in the past)
I want to --auto-open-devtools-for-tabs upon browser start to see what is triggering the DL. how do I set this for running on browser startup? Using this flag makes it crash upon start.
PS: It doesn't matter if I switch workspaces and close vivaldi. when I open it in the new workspace, it still DLs the file.
Clearing all data for github doesn't help (it's a file in a public repo anyway). Restarting the machine doesn't help.
UPDATE: The DL link got dragged into a Web Panel by accident. I never use custom webpanels, so it didn't occur to me to check.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@wholesum Try saving all your tabs as a session. Then close all tabs, and restart the browser.
Does it happen again?
Only way this could happen would be an open tab to the download itself.
EDIT:
UPDATE: The DL link got dragged into a Web Panel by accident. I never use custom webpanels, so it didn't occur to me to check.
Yeah, that'd do it