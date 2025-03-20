@DoctorG

I've updated the post. I didn't notice that it does the same when I start the browser normally (not incognito). i went unoticed bc it doesn't open the download list panel when it downloads it in normal mode, it only does so on incognito (which is fine, i am not worried about this)

It's coming from github, but I don't have any tab open for the org the DL is coming from (but I know them and have downloaded from one of their repos in the past)

I want to --auto-open-devtools-for-tabs upon browser start to see what is triggering the DL. how do I set this for running on browser startup? Using this flag makes it crash upon start.

PS: It doesn't matter if I switch workspaces and close vivaldi. when I open it in the new workspace, it still DLs the file.

Clearing all data for github doesn't help (it's a file in a public repo anyway). Restarting the machine doesn't help.

UPDATE: The DL link got dragged into a Web Panel by accident. I never use custom webpanels, so it didn't occur to me to check.