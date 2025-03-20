Vivaldi Mail possible Thesaurus addon / extension
-
OldFrenchie
My first post. I apologize in advance if the answer to my query is buried somewhere deep on this site, I just have not been able to locate it. So here goes.
When composing an email draft in Vivaldi Mail, sometimes I would like to come up with a synonym for a certain word. When I right click on the word in question, the menu that comes up amongst other things has a "Spell Check" option but no "Thesaurus" or "Synonym" options. Is this possible and if so how does one go about adding a Thesaurus type addon or extension directly in Vivaldi Mail. I might also mention that I have been able to add a Thesaurus option directly into the Vivaldi Browser (it is always in the top right hand corner of the my screen regardless of what tab or workspace I am on. But as soon as I click on the Vivaldi Mail icon and am redirected to my inbox, that Thesaurus icon goes away and is not accessible. Any help would be greatly appreciated.
-
@OldFrenchie A search of the Chrome web store turns up half a dozen, though apparently only 2 have over 100 downloads. Personally, I use an external dictionary program (free) by the name of WordWeb that includes a full thesaurus.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@OldFrenchie It is unlikely to be added by the Vivaldi Team.
I also use WordWeb, and for checking grammar, I use the extension Language Tool, but that supports only thirty languages, and may compromise your privacy by sending you messages to a server.
There is already a feature request for Multi-language dictionaries and thesauruses, but it has no votes.
-
OldFrenchie
Thank you "@sgunhouse" & "Pesala" for your speedy replies. Yes, I did download and tested out "WordWeb" before submitting my initial post. Unfortunately, as initially stated, the "WordWeb" icon is no where to be found on the "Vivaldi Mail" tab. In order to use "WordWeb" while composing my email, I have to 1- right click and copy the word in question, 2 - go up to the top of the browser and open a new TAB in order to see the "WordWeb" icon, 3 - open the "WordWeb" extension, 4 - paste the word in question, 5 - and finally see all the available synonyms. Yes, I know I'm old and lazy I wish I could just 1- right click on the word while composing and see the "Thesaurus" option immediately. Thanks again for trying to help.
-
mossman Ambassador
How about adding a thesaurus webpage as a panel? Then you could have the thesaurus open next to your mail while you compose...