My first post. I apologize in advance if the answer to my query is buried somewhere deep on this site, I just have not been able to locate it. So here goes.

When composing an email draft in Vivaldi Mail, sometimes I would like to come up with a synonym for a certain word. When I right click on the word in question, the menu that comes up amongst other things has a "Spell Check" option but no "Thesaurus" or "Synonym" options. Is this possible and if so how does one go about adding a Thesaurus type addon or extension directly in Vivaldi Mail. I might also mention that I have been able to add a Thesaurus option directly into the Vivaldi Browser (it is always in the top right hand corner of the my screen regardless of what tab or workspace I am on. But as soon as I click on the Vivaldi Mail icon and am redirected to my inbox, that Thesaurus icon goes away and is not accessible. Any help would be greatly appreciated.