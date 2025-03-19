I use Outlook for Web for my work and lately I have been having issues where the contents of the email aren't saving and I get error messages accordingly. Emails then take a while to send and sometimes I must press send twice in order to get them to send.

We have narrowed it down to a cookie issue however when deleting the cookies the issue seems to resolve itself before pretty quickly returning to normal and cookies needing deleted again.

This only occurs on Vivaldi and is only occurring on this particular outlook account, not others I use. I wondered if anyone might have any idea of solutions.