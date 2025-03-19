Solved Would like to install Vivaldi Blueprint theme on KDE Neon Plasma
No install button to click here:
https://themes.vivaldi.net/themes/QbnljKoav2m
Have downloaded it, but do not know where to unzip it in KDE Neon Plasma.
Help is surely welcome!
mib2berlin Soprano
@danielson
Hi, this popup should appear if you not have Java script disabled:
You can install the theme .zip in the theme settings with Import Theme.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin - that is odd.
First time i clicked on it, it had only download option.
Ddanielson has marked this topic as solved