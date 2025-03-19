Solved address search bar 7.2 empty invisible texts
After udating to 7.2, address/search bar stopped showing text. Just icons.
Clicking to any options related to adress bar settings didnt helped, changing color theme, restart app also.
Does anyone have suggestion? Maybe somewhere is "css" error?
didnt found any suspicious(by date)
"c:\Program Files (x86)\Vivaldi\Application\7.2.3621.63\resources\vivaldi.."
thanks for the tips
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@yablos With Light theme entries invisible?
Do you use CSS Modifications in Vivaldi?
@DoctorG Ooooo, THANKS for the tip and thats it.
Using this one:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/98731/how-do-i-hide-page-titles-from-the-address-bar?_=1719409097642
css modification is disabled, but deleteing css file did the trick.
content of ui1.css
WRONG - conflickt in 7.2 - deleteing solved it:
.OmniDropdown-Collection > .OmniLinkItem:not(.OmniLinkItem--DisplayTextOnly) {
grid-template-columns: [Favicon] var(--favicon-width) [DisplayUrl] auto [Badge] 1fr [Erase] auto;
}
.OmniDropdown-Collection > .OmniLinkItem:not(.OmniLinkItem--DisplayTextOnly) > .OmniLinkItem-DisplayText {
display: none;
}
