chrome://flags/#windows-scrolling-personality GONE!!!
-
What happened to this flag??????
chrome://flags/#windows-scrolling-personality
After the recent update it's gone!!!!
It was a perfect scrolling curve.
Now I'm back to this annoying, jerky and nausea inducing default!!!
BRING THE WINDOWS SCROLLING PERSONALITY BACK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
And don't tell me it's for battery preservation like some lunatic from Google explained.
I'm on a PC so I deserve to have a choice!!!!
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Oomek
The Chromium developers remove flags all the time, nothing the Vivaldi team can do about.
So the change from Chromium 132 to 134 does this.
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
That was a feature flag owned by a couple of Microsoft developers.
It was removed from Chromium in late November by the Microsoft developers, and they had already at that time removed it from Edge.
https://chromium.googlesource.com/chromium/src/+/890cc838a079823dac40fd37b9e4edc1c73cc9f4
According to the accompanying bug report the feature caused severe battery endurance problems.
-
@yngve said in chrome://flags/#windows-scrolling-personality GONE!!!:
the feature caused severe battery endurance problems.
I am with OP that I don't care about "battery" as I am on a normal PC and not a battery-fed toy computer, I would prefer to let the users have a choice, and not always being restricted by one-direction-minded pseudo-devs