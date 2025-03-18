New install on Debian 12
I installed /home/macneal/Downloads/apps/Vivaldi/vivaldi-stable_7.1.3570.60-1_amd64.deb and after installation it did not have the ability to move to different desktops on Debian 12 yet I saw on your forum the shutter icon, caret (allows minimizing the windows out of the way of other windows) being displayed but it did not appear on my Debian 12 system.
Is there a SHA256 hash to verify direct downloads.
The sha256 hash is 1b4cb8f6f52c1494f3c4a470d59b1742f7a9eff32d19a3b41401769c08a7cacc
@compis For me with Debian 12 KDE i can access KDE window menu after enabled in Vivaldi Settings → Appearance → System Window
Any reason why you use old 7.1 version? Missed updates?
I just downloaded that from your download site https://vivaldi.com/download/ a few days ago, Its now 19-March-2025. I see my current version continually wants to restart and even though I restart, the message "audio and video support has been updated" it keeps repeating the restart message.
I will download the latest version vivaldi-stable_7.2.3621.63-1_amd64.deb
sha256:bae4956d1e1de9b7f9c6e50c3eecccf95b18a0937867a6d2d7a6b16d55381044
@DoctorG , I still have the same problem using XFCE I have no option to move to another desktop on version 7.2.
@compis Oh, XFCE. I never used it since half a year as i had so much trouble with it on my virtual machine.
Can not hep.
It is always good to tell next time the Desktop Environment + Linux distrie version when you need help.
What about the request for a SHA256 has verification for Vivaldi download, Does Vivaldi provide SHA hash of the download files ?
Also you mentioned version vivaldi-stable_7.1.3570.60-1_amd64.deb as being an old version but vivaldi appears to have only provided version 7.2 version on 19 March-2025. Does Vivaldi have old version and date and updates to the version listed ?
@compis checksum for
debpackages can be found in the Debian repo metadata.
Adjust URL for other platforms (or actual archive locations) accordingly.
@mib2berlin Thanks. But there is no SHA hash for the current version 7.2.3621.63 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) ?
@compis said in New install on Debian 12:
7.2.3621.63
The Packages file at https://repo.vivaldi.com/stable/deb/dists/stable/main/binary-amd64/Packages says:
Package: vivaldi-stable
Architecture: amd64
Version: 7.2.3621.63-1
Priority: optional
Section: web
Maintainer: Vivaldi Package Composer [email protected]
Installed-Size: 413796
Provides: www-browser
Pre-Depends: dpkg (>= 1.14.0)
Depends: ca-certificates, fonts-liberation, libasound2 (>= 1.0.17), libatk-bridge2.0-0 (>= 2.5.3), libatk1.0-0 (>= 2.11.90), libatspi2.0-0 (>= 2.9.90), libc6 (>= 2.17), libcairo2 (>= 1.6.0), libcups2 (>= 1.6.0), libcurl3-gnutls | libcurl3-nss | libcurl4 | libcurl3, libdbus-1-3 (>= 1.9.14), libexpat1 (>= 2.1~beta3), libgbm1 (>= 17.1.0~rc2), libglib2.0-0 (>= 2.39.4), libgtk-3-0 (>= 3.9.10) | libgtk-4-1, libnspr4 (>= 2:4.9-2~), libnss3 (>= 2:3.35), libpango-1.0-0 (>= 1.14.0), libudev1 (>= 183), libvulkan1, libx11-6 (>= 2:1.4.99.1), libxcb1 (>= 1.9.2), libxcomposite1 (>= 1:0.4.4-1), libxdamage1 (>= 1:1.1), libxext6, libxfixes3, libxkbcommon0 (>= 0.5.0), libxrandr2, wget, xdg-utils (>= 1.0.2)
Filename: pool/main/vivaldi-stable_7.2.3621.63-1_amd64.deb
Size: 124736228
MD5sum: fed4199de1945e420ec682e8d001cec3
SHA1: 9b40ffe6a9dc8d7ca867e9ba4b5f77fed471d67f
SHA256: bae4956d1e1de9b7f9c6e50c3eecccf95b18a0937867a6d2d7a6b16d55381044
SHA512: 7bc22b82af1ccd341194a4b0b8ffd2294082139bc07399f67031207d48fa9b17c4c621c60e663361cc26596889ebe4b5ed5a21b3c7b22bc7695da46255d01d0d
Homepage: https://vivaldi.com
Description: Experience the web in a whole new way with Vivaldi.
Vivaldi is a browser that has the features you need, a style that fits and values you can stand by. Your browser matters. Take control with Vivaldi.
Thanks.
Can this information be fount from the Vivaldi page?
@compis No.
Why do you need the checksum?
apt or dpkg checks deb package's checksum when installing.
Checksum provide verification of the downloaded file.
Why does Vivalidi provide checksums for older versions ?
@compis said in New install on Debian 12:
Why does Vivalidi provide checksums for older versions ?
If i remember right, that was on request for the download archive.
I do not know a user could need a checksum as files are signed.
@compis said in New install on Debian 12:
Checksum provide verification of the downloaded file.
But the file is checked for integrity by package installer when you install it on Linux.
For me there is no need to have a SHA256 checksum.