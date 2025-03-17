working "bypass paywall reader" ?
luetage Supporters Soprano
@3dvs You can use a webarchive if you have to access the content and cannot pay for it. I’m not going to provide you with instructions, or how to make a command chain out of it ^^
@3dvs, there are some, but it's not correct to name these. But there are alternative systems, eg SciHub for science papers, which search and redirect to the original source of an paper (if exist), if it has an paywall in a publication.
In other articles or news, if they are relevant, you can find these also in other publications without paywall.