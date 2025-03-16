Hi, I pretty recently had to update my encryption password and the UI completely bugged out. I entered a really long password with random characters that I wanted to save to a .txt file. But when I entered the password and confirmed it, nothing happened. So I changed my password with a few characters and tried again. Nothing, again. Then I did it once more, and forgot to copy the password as I assumed it wouldn't randomly work on the third try. So now I'm stuck without my encryption password and the backup key simply doesn't work.

I have a lot of passwords stored, and since all of those are increasingly advanced variations of my different passwords, I can't remember them all. I could write them all down, but that would be a hassle and it could be a security risk, I guess.

Syncing on my phone does not work even though I have tried importing the backup encryption key and entering it manually. I thought that this was supposed to work in an emergency situation, which this is.

Thanks.