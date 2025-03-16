Encryption password lost, but backup key doesn't work
Hi, I pretty recently had to update my encryption password and the UI completely bugged out. I entered a really long password with random characters that I wanted to save to a .txt file. But when I entered the password and confirmed it, nothing happened. So I changed my password with a few characters and tried again. Nothing, again. Then I did it once more, and forgot to copy the password as I assumed it wouldn't randomly work on the third try. So now I'm stuck without my encryption password and the backup key simply doesn't work.
I have a lot of passwords stored, and since all of those are increasingly advanced variations of my different passwords, I can't remember them all. I could write them all down, but that would be a hassle and it could be a security risk, I guess.
Syncing on my phone does not work even though I have tried importing the backup encryption key and entering it manually. I thought that this was supposed to work in an emergency situation, which this is.
Thanks.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Arezh
Hi, some user think the content of the text file is the password but it is not.
The content start always with
EhAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAGh.
If you click on "Load Encryption Key" the file manager should open and then choose the text file you had saved.
@Arezh I would suggest first:
- Restart Vivaldi
- Retry login to Sync
@mib2berlin said in Encryption password lost, but backup key doesn't work:
some user think the content of the text file is the password
@Arezh The text fiel contains a scrambled key, not the password.
You can not use it as a password.
Hm, okay. So what's the point of the backup encryption key? I've tried using it when decrypting on my phone.
I really like vivaldi as it's the easiest to use and keep passwords safe, but it's getting really annoying to have to reset all my data over and over every time vivaldi wants me to change my encryption password. I remember losing my encryption password before and the backup key didn't work that time either.
@Arezh said in Encryption password lost, but backup key doesn't work:
I pretty recently had to update my encryption password
Why?
No idea. Vivaldi just had a popup saying "you need to change your encryption password to sync", so I had to do it. This has happened twice. I'd prefer this to not happen. But I guess it's good to keep security high.
@Arezh That request for new password happens only of you do not let Vivaldi store Sync login password or the Sync data was reset by you before.
Well, I don't touch my passwords or log out, ever, unless it's been compromised or I've been logged out. I've had the same SSD since I first started using vivaldi. I think I logged out once because the sync got bugged and didn't work. Maybe then I had to enter a new password or something? I would never log out unless something was wrong.
I'm logged in for so long on 90% of my accounts that I need to reset them every time I get logged out automatically.
Oh, and by the way. This is on my phone. Everything works fine on my PC. Maybe I should've picked the iOS topic.
@Arezh said in Encryption password lost, but backup key doesn't work:
This is on my phone. Everything works fine on my PC. Maybe I should've picked the iOS topic.
Oh, ok. I have no iPhone.
