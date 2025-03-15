New search engine can not be added
Hi all,
I use the Vivaldi-Browser since few weeks now and to be honest, I am really satisfied with it. Thanks for that great product! I use it with GrapheneOS.
One point is a problem now: All search engines works fine except "Swisscows".
I add the search engine with that address: https://swisscows.com/de
Once I enter something in the address-bar, nothing happens.
Once I change to any other search engine, the settings are same, it works out oft the box.
What could be the problem?
The site from Swisscows works fine.
The app from them also.
Only the setting in the latest Vivaldi Browser for the search engine on GrapheneOS does not work.
I tested on my Linux laptop, there I have the same problem like on the smartphone.
Can you please help with that? Thx.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Stefnic
Hi did you add it from the page?
I get: https://swisscows.com/de/web?query=%s but I don't know the Suggesting URL, you have to search for it.
Hi, thanks for your help. We are on the right way. If I go to your link it seams to be fine but it shows a search for "%2".
In the laptop I can enter the URL but in the mobile app I can only choose the search engine.
Can you Plesse help me how I can add that search engine in to the mobile app browser?
I don't get it, sorry.
Thx. in advance for your help.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Stefnic
Hi, you cant, the only way is to add it on a PC/Laptop and use sync to get it on the mobile device.
This URL work for me, check if it not add "25" to the link.
I cant find the suggestion URL
Cheers, mib.
@mib2berlin Thank you for your time and your help. I just can't find the solution, I can't manage to set Swisscows as the search engine. I have never lost so much time in the last decades to solve the problem of setting a search engine. It takes a minute at most.
I have seen that there are more threads that have exactly the same problems as me:
- https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/93634/swisscows-hijacked-my-address-bar
- https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/77537/i-can-t-set-swisscows-as-my-default-search-engine
Unfortunately all without a solution.
I give up, I switch to Qwant, it works out of the box on my Linux laptop and on my GrapheneOS.
Thanks again for your help and your time.