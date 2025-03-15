@mib2berlin Thank you for your time and your help. I just can't find the solution, I can't manage to set Swisscows as the search engine. I have never lost so much time in the last decades to solve the problem of setting a search engine. It takes a minute at most.

I have seen that there are more threads that have exactly the same problems as me:

Unfortunately all without a solution.

I give up, I switch to Qwant, it works out of the box on my Linux laptop and on my GrapheneOS.

Thanks again for your help and your time.