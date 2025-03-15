Adblocker no longer works for Huffpost
-
Suddenly Huffpost pages are now filled with ads. I tried Firefox and as I launched it AdBlocker Ultimate updated and there are no ads on Huffpost.
Hopefully a simple update to Vivaldi?
-
@svenyonson Hi, what is "Huffpost"? Do you have a link?
-
-
@svenyonson Yes, I can confirm several ads are showing using the Vivaldi Adblocker.
Then I tested the site in my regular profile with uBlock Origin, and got many of the same ads showing.
Tested also with Adguard and got the same.
As these blockers as well as Vivaldi relies on many of the same blocklists, it looks like the admongers have the upper hand for now.
I'd just wait for the blocklist maintainers to figure it out. Maybe manually update your blocklists in Vivaldi if they don't get updated. There's nothing Vivaldi devs can do about blocklists failing.
-
Thanks. I'll wait for an update. NBD to use Firefox just for that one site.
-
@svenyonson I believe "Adblocker Ultimate" also exists for Chromium browsers? Never tested it though.
-
Hmmm. I just assumed it would interfere with the native Vivaldi blocker?
-
@svenyonson The native adblocker can be disabled if you prefer to use an extension instead.
-
Yeah, the ad here comes from content-loader[dot]com and html-load[dot]com. There is a problem with this source, as you can't just block it that's easy without breaking the website:
So blocklists can't help here.
Brave can handle this for huffpost, but this approach breaks some other websites:
https://community.brave.com/t/brave-is-blocking-a-site-i-often-visit/597866