@svenyonson Yes, I can confirm several ads are showing using the Vivaldi Adblocker.

Then I tested the site in my regular profile with uBlock Origin, and got many of the same ads showing.

Tested also with Adguard and got the same.

As these blockers as well as Vivaldi relies on many of the same blocklists, it looks like the admongers have the upper hand for now.

I'd just wait for the blocklist maintainers to figure it out. Maybe manually update your blocklists in Vivaldi if they don't get updated. There's nothing Vivaldi devs can do about blocklists failing.