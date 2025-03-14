Given that the following scenario is somewhat special (at least, I have never seen such an unusual downloading control before), I am not sure whether it should be classified as a bug or even call-to-action. Let's call it something that some FF-based browsers can do and Vivaldi, apparently, can't.

Below, you can see the screen-shots of a Zoom page opened in Waterfox (a fork of FF) and Vivaldi. Clicking the download link in the upper right corner results in opening two download controls in Waterfox (one of them is the full video record and the other one is the audio track thereof). In Waterfox, one can cancel downloading of, say, audio and proceed to download the video-file with no problems.

In Vivaldi, the two downloading controls open as well, but the second one (in this case audio) is superimposed on top of the first control. If one clicks «Cancel», then both downloads will be cancelled. In case one clicks «Save» or «Save as» only the top one (audio) will be saved.

As I said, such a «bundle download» control is peculiar which makes me unsure the request to find a solution is warranted. Still, I decided it would better be reported.

Vivaldi 7.0.3495.26 (Stable channel) (64-bit) running on Windows 10.

Waterfox:



Vivaldi:

