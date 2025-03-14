customization Speed Dial
-
hi everyone, sorry for my english but it is translated from italic with google
i have been using vivaldi on desktop with linux for many years (before i used opera); now my vivaldi is very customized, in particular the management of the Speed Dial is fundamental, i modified (with the help of the italian forum) the custom.css
basically in my Speed Dial the number and position of the icons are fixed, and by reducing the browser window the icons do not move, but they get smaller...
now i would like to switch to the latest stable (now i am stuck at 5.6.2867.62), but i can't adapt the Speed Dial....
below what i would like to obtain and the code added to the original custom.css
code_text.sdwrapper .dial-columns { display: grid !important; margin-right: auto !important; margin-left: -0px !important; /* numero di colone in una linea (cambia solo il primo numero) */ /*margin-left: -0px !important;*/ grid-template-columns: repeat(9, 1fr) !important; grid-template-rows: repeat(6, 1fr) !important; /* spazio fra le colone */ grid-column-gap: 1% !important; /* spazio fra le linee */ grid-row-gap: 1% !important; margin: 0 !important; /* larghezza della "tabella" */ width: 90% !important; max-width: 790px !important; height: auto !important; } .speeddial .dial { position: relative !important; transform: none !important; width: 90% !important; height: 90% !important; margin-left: -30% !important; margin-top: -10px !important; } .speeddial .dial:last-of-type { margin-bottom: 0 !important; } .speeddial .dial:last-of-type { margin-bottom: 0 !important; } .speeddial { margin: 60px auto 0; transform-origin: 50% 400px; } .speeddial .dial { position: absolute; display: flex; flex: 1; flex-direction: column; align-items: center; } .speeddial .dial:last-of-type { margin-bottom: 60px; } .speeddial .dial.add { align-items: stretch; } .speeddial .dial.add .thumbnail-image svg.add-speeddial-large-plus { align-self: center; fill: var(--colorHighlightBg); margin-top: 3px; width: 64px; height: 64px; transition: transform 500ms cubic-bezier(0.8, -0.3, 0.15, 1.3); } .speeddial .dial.add.active .thumbnail-image svg.add-speeddial-large-plus { transform: rotate(45deg); }
thanks
nik