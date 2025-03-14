hi everyone, sorry for my english but it is translated from italic with google

i have been using vivaldi on desktop with linux for many years (before i used opera); now my vivaldi is very customized, in particular the management of the Speed ​​Dial is fundamental, i modified (with the help of the italian forum) the custom.css

basically in my Speed ​​Dial the number and position of the icons are fixed, and by reducing the browser window the icons do not move, but they get smaller...

now i would like to switch to the latest stable (now i am stuck at 5.6.2867.62), but i can't adapt the Speed ​​Dial....

below what i would like to obtain and the code added to the original custom.css

code_text.sdwrapper .dial-columns { display: grid !important; margin-right: auto !important; margin-left: -0px !important; /* numero di colone in una linea (cambia solo il primo numero) */ /*margin-left: -0px !important;*/ grid-template-columns: repeat(9, 1fr) !important; grid-template-rows: repeat(6, 1fr) !important; /* spazio fra le colone */ grid-column-gap: 1% !important; /* spazio fra le linee */ grid-row-gap: 1% !important; margin: 0 !important; /* larghezza della "tabella" */ width: 90% !important; max-width: 790px !important; height: auto !important; } .speeddial .dial { position: relative !important; transform: none !important; width: 90% !important; height: 90% !important; margin-left: -30% !important; margin-top: -10px !important; } .speeddial .dial:last-of-type { margin-bottom: 0 !important; } .speeddial .dial:last-of-type { margin-bottom: 0 !important; } .speeddial { margin: 60px auto 0; transform-origin: 50% 400px; } .speeddial .dial { position: absolute; display: flex; flex: 1; flex-direction: column; align-items: center; } .speeddial .dial:last-of-type { margin-bottom: 60px; } .speeddial .dial.add { align-items: stretch; } .speeddial .dial.add .thumbnail-image svg.add-speeddial-large-plus { align-self: center; fill: var(--colorHighlightBg); margin-top: 3px; width: 64px; height: 64px; transition: transform 500ms cubic-bezier(0.8, -0.3, 0.15, 1.3); } .speeddial .dial.add.active .thumbnail-image svg.add-speeddial-large-plus { transform: rotate(45deg); }

thanks

nik