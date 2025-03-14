I would like to inspect the UI to lighten the background color of the panel buttons for better contrast.

Unfortunately I cannot reach the panel bar with inspect UI . How can I do that to get the right custom css for it?

In this screenshot the mail button should be highlighted but that hasn't contrast enough:

I could solve the issue myself.

I had already in place (custom.css) this code:

#switch .addwebpanel-wrapper > button.active, #switch > .button-toolbar.active, #switch > * > .button-toolbar.active, #switch > button.active { background-color: var(--colorHighlightBgAlpha) }

Instead of --colorHighlightBgAlpha I found a more conveniant item with inspect UI :

--colorFgFadedMost for more contrast. However, I had to add !important; to it:

#switch .addwebpanel-wrapper > button.active, #switch > .button-toolbar.active, #switch > * > .button-toolbar.active, #switch > button.active { background-color: var(--colorFgFadedMost) !important; }

Here is the result: