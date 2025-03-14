How change bg color of panel buttons?
I would like to inspect the UI to lighten the background color of the panel buttons for better contrast.
Unfortunately I cannot reach the panel bar with
inspect UI. How can I do that to get the right custom css for it?
In this screenshot the mail button should be highlighted but that hasn't contrast enough:
I could solve the issue myself.
I had already in place (custom.css) this code:
#switch .addwebpanel-wrapper > button.active, #switch > .button-toolbar.active, #switch > * > .button-toolbar.active, #switch > button.active { background-color: var(--colorHighlightBgAlpha) }
Instead of
--colorHighlightBgAlphaI found a more conveniant item with
inspect UI:
--colorFgFadedMostfor more contrast. However, I had to add
!important;to it:
#switch .addwebpanel-wrapper > button.active, #switch > .button-toolbar.active, #switch > * > .button-toolbar.active, #switch > button.active { background-color: var(--colorFgFadedMost) !important; }
Here is the result:
