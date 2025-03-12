@tjukken Thanks.

Some of those, like the links copiers, look like they should be achievable with MV3. I've built an extension that handle links, but not like this. Selecting links in bulk looks like it would be a useful feature for people who don't want to have to use pinpoint accuracy for small links. Ditto image downloading.

The cookie remover one looks complicated but I don't think the cookie API changes much with MV3 so maybe the author will upgrade their extension. In vivaldi>settings>privacy you can see the list of all cookies and remove individual ones, but that might not be as easily accessible as the extension.

Send to Mail sounds like a useful one too. vivaldi has this, but it only works for vivaldi mail. I think it should be changed work with whatever mail client the user chooses to use.

Someone has made feature requests for these, I suggest you vote for them, it would signal there is demand for the features:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/56013/copy-selected-links

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24134/ctrl-click-on-images-to-save-them

There are lots of different cookie requests

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/25623/send-url-by-email-with-default-mailer