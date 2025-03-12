Musings about Manifest V2 deprecation
-
Well, I just got the dreaded "These extensions may soon no longer be supported". This brings back memories on why I ditched Firefox back in the day, when the XUL API was deprecated. All the addons I depended on gone in a flash. I can't fault Mozilla, because the XUL stuff was a security nightmare. But the browser it became was
just another boring browser like Chrome.
Thankfully Vivaldi came along. I certainly won't ditch it because of Google f*cking up with Manifest V3. Vivaldi is still the best browser by far.
Still most of the extensions I can't use anymore, have no replacements. So I'm bummed. Oh well..
-
PPathduck moved this topic from Vivaldi for Windows
-
@tjukken Out of curiosity, what extensions will you lose? If you have solid examples to list, then:
- Others could give advice for alternatives / workarounds
- It could give ideas for vivaldi to implement (if they seem useful for a broader audience)
For example, when it finally goes I will lose access to uBlock Origin's element picker. The alternative is I can build up lists of things to block with vivaldi's built in lists, but these are nowhere near as usable as uBlock Origin.
-
@LonM Thank you!
I've whittled it down to these:
Copy Selected Links
Double-dick Image downloader
Linkclump
Selective Cookie Remover
Send to Mail
The two bold ones are the most important.
-
@tjukken Thanks.
Some of those, like the links copiers, look like they should be achievable with MV3. I've built an extension that handle links, but not like this. Selecting links in bulk looks like it would be a useful feature for people who don't want to have to use pinpoint accuracy for small links. Ditto image downloading.
The cookie remover one looks complicated but I don't think the cookie API changes much with MV3 so maybe the author will upgrade their extension. In vivaldi>settings>privacy you can see the list of all cookies and remove individual ones, but that might not be as easily accessible as the extension.
Send to Mail sounds like a useful one too. vivaldi has this, but it only works for vivaldi mail. I think it should be changed work with whatever mail client the user chooses to use.
Someone has made feature requests for these, I suggest you vote for them, it would signal there is demand for the features:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/56013/copy-selected-links
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24134/ctrl-click-on-images-to-save-them
There are lots of different cookie requests
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/25623/send-url-by-email-with-default-mailer
-
Have been using
Type-ahead-find
for ages... no alternatives.
-
@danielson I had a look at the source page for this extension. This one should be convertable to MV3 just fine, hopefully the dev will do that at some point. In fact, it works as a userscript with some minor modifications. If you find it stops working I made a quick and dirty conversion myself:
- Download the file form this URL: https://gist.github.com/LonMcGregor/a4d5f8d37169b504de4f599f517f9b70/raw/7864ec1ae27dbe8e76c5b83210facf4b2af9b5de/typeahead.user.js
- Go to the extensions page and turn on "developer mode" (at the top right), then reload that page
- Drag the file you downloaded onto the page
There's no options, you have to set them inside the script, but the main functionality should work.
-
@LonM - it worked!!!
Thanks a bunch!
Where's the heart shape to click on your post?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@danielson said in Musings about Manifest V2 deprecation:
Where's the heart shape to click on your post?
Use the thumbsup button below LonM's post.
-
@DoctorG - did that!
Just thought a heart would add a bit more warmth to it.
You know, like, a heartfelt thank you.
-
Not directly related, but there's a handy extension for Firefox (now unsupported) that copies selected text from a webpage + its url at the same time.
Have never seen alternative for this for Firefox, nor for Chrome based browsers.
QuoteURLText2
https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/quoteurltext2/