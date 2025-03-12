How to disable tabs entirely?
How do I disable tabs entirely? I saw an old posting that starting the browser as vivaldi --new-window does it, but that doesn't seem to work. I can't see any option in settings. I want tabs to be impossible, I always get a new window.
Pesala Ambassador
@xpusostomos I doubt if it is possible.
You could disable the shortcuts for new tabs, in settings, keyboard, and customise the menus to remove all such options, but links would still open a new tab with left-click.
You would also have to remember to right-click, open link in new window.
barbudo2005
Disable this setting:
mib2berlin Soprano
@xpusostomos said in How to disable tabs entirely?:
I always get a new window.
Hi, what do you meant with this, moving a tab?
If yes, never move a tab vertical only horizontal.
Vertical down open a new window.
@barbudo2005
Hi, you still can create tabs but you cant see them, is this correct?
barbudo2005
Hi, you still can create tabs but you cant see them, is this correct?
From what I understand, it opens each link in a new window, so if you disable this setting you will not see tabs in each window.
@Pesala That's not good enough, because you'll still end up with tabs when javascript tells it to. I thought Vivaldi was supposed to be the most customisable browser, but Chrome and Firefox can be made to do this.
@barbudo2005 But you still get tabs then, you just can't see them. I don't fully understand what the point of this is, but you definitely don't get new windows.
mib2berlin Soprano
@xpusostomos
How do you disable tabbed browsing in Chrome?
I know this was possible in the past but it was removed long time ago.
Pesala Ambassador
@xpusostomos Due you have any such link in a webpage that does not open in a new window if you right-click and open it in a new window?
@Pesala Several things... one is I would get RSI if I had to do that every time. But also, web developers sometimes use CSS to make links look like buttons, so you don't always know when you are clicking a link or a button.
@xpusostomos Does the extension not work on Vivaldi?
In case you are unaware, Chrome extensions work in Vivaldi, but some, that rely on Chrome specific components, don't work properly.
@nomadic ok, I didn't know that, I'll look into it.
@nomadic OK, looks like that does work, so thanks for that!
Pity it's not a built-in though