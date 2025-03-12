Admin Consent URL for Microsoft Entra
JessieSorensen
I wanted to be able to use the Mail features within Vivaldi, but got an error message about needing to be an admin on the account.
When I contacted our Office 365 team, they said that in order to get it approved, I need to know the "Admin Consent URL" for Microsoft Entra. I cannot find any known URL or any other way to contact support.
@JessieSorensen I doubt it will work, being an office 365 / azure AD mail account, but here is explained how to get such link.
If it is a work account, as I think, likely you are forced to use outlook and its webclient.