SAPConsulting
Everythime I start typing my search term in the adress bar, for example a "T", Vivaldi proposes me URLs that I definitely don't have in my bookmars as a direct hit -> e. g. "Temu"
After installing the browser, I delibarately deleted the preconfigured bookmarks. I already checked the bin and my dashboard. But "Temu" appears nowhere. I also deleted my entire history.
Any idea on how to get rid of those entries?
@SAPConsulting These are from "Direct match" - its basically a different type of preinstalled bookmark that shows up in the address bar. There's instructions for managing it here: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/navigation/what-is-direct-match/
SAPConsulting
@LonM Thank you for the quick reply, that worked