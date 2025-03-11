Chrome store has finally removed uBlock Origin
Word around the net today is that Chrome has finally pulled the trigger.
I am afraid to remove my current install of uBlock Origin from Vivaldi in case it won't let me re-install it (I have packed a local copy of the extension, just in case)...
So. What's the official word from the Vivaldi team? Are you going to try to keep Manifest V2 patched into future builds despite the Chrome team's efforts to kill it?
Please say yes.
Hard fork if you have to, and if you need to hire devs to keep up with compatibility outside of Manifest V2 due to forking from Chrome for good, just tell us and ask for donations or a reasonable subscription fee, please.
I bet I am not alone in seeing the value of Vivaldi as a valuable alternative.
@Russtopia said in Chrome store has finally removed uBlock Origin:
Are you going to try to keep Manifest V2 patched into future builds
No. See https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/93057/how-will-vivaldi-deal-with-google-s-manifest-v3
@TbGbe Well, that makes me very sad if true. The thread you linked didn't make it super clear to me what's going on.. but if Vivaldi's strategy is to rely on their built-in blocker instead, that's good short-term I suppose... but it locks everyone into Vivaldi. I don't like any one company trying to lock me into their ecosystem. It goes against the idea of the open web. I think Vivaldi would do better to promote an open solution that benefits everyone. It's a longer-term, pro-consumer strategy.
If I've misinterpreted, my apologies but this situation really worries me.
@Russtopia said in Chrome store has finally removed uBlock Origin:
Are you going to try to keep Manifest V2 patched into future builds
There are no human ressources to patch this.
Support for ManifestV2 ends June 2025.
@DoctorG Sad to hear. I'll be willing to try uBlock Origin Lite once there's no other option in Vivaldi, but if it lets ads through, I'll be moving to Firefox then or another browser that still supports the v2 model. (v2 never made my browsing slow -- Chrome's arguments about efficiency or security were bogus from the start IMHO).
oudstand Supporters
@Russtopia for me AdGuard works fine. It was also recommended several times and should be better than uBlock Origin Lite.
@Russtopia and ALL OTHERS:
Look this post for a comparison between Adguard and uBO:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/79579/manifest-v3-webrequest-and-ad-blockers/252
@barbudo2005 Didn't "Update filter list between extension update dates" go back to a No recently? I think the hack that Adguard was using was shot down by Google a few weeks ago. They are looking into other creative ways but it's far from assured.
That list makes it seem like Adguard MV3 equals uBO, but if that were the case then this wouldn't have been a giant issue for as long as it's been. AdGuard MV3 can never make up all the ground given the constraints Google has laid.
I don't use Brave, but according to threads on Reddit, even if you overlook the explicit support that it has for four MV2 extensions (including uBO and AdGuard). its built-in blocker (made with Rust) is remarkably capable, with the general consensus being that it's just about on par with uBO. So, Brave is in really good shape.
barbudo2005
First of all I write these posts for those who use uBO and want to stay in Vivaldi.
If you love the uBO fetish so much and are not willing to sacrifice using uBO to stay on Vivaldi, then switch to Brave as you are wasting your valuable time.
Said:
Update filter list between extension update dates" go back to a No recently?
The last release 5.1.62:
"We’ve also made some other minor improvements and bug fixes, which you can explore in the full changelog below. One of them deserves to be highlighted: internal optimizations will give the extension the possibility to take part in the Fast Track Review process in the Chrome Web Store. This means that in the future, if our approach works, we will be able to release extension updates with new filters more often, without having to wait for a review according to Chrome Policy. You will get extension updates in your hands – or rather, in your browser – faster than ever!"
Said:
That list makes it seem like Adguard MV3 equals uBO, but if that were the case then this wouldn't have been a giant issue for as long as it's been.
The problem lies in the fact that lovers of the uBO fetish have not taken the time to install Adguard and test it.
And when I say this I am referring to the following points:
1.- Transfer the code in “My filters” to Adguard “User rules”.
2.- Move the domains in “Trusted sites” to Adguard “Allowlist”.
3.- Move the code in “My rules” to Adguard “User rules”.
Converting them with Notepad++ in five minutes:
This:
* 254a.com * block
To this:
||254a.com
Said:
AdGuard MV3 can never make up all the ground given the constraints Google has laid.
Well, well, let's see what matters to those who use uBO:
1.- That you don't see ads anywhere, especially on YouTube.
You get it with Adguard: Yes.
Let's see in the following figure if uBO trusts the Adguard ads filter lists:
2.- That the sites don't track you.
You get it with Adguard: Yes
Let's see in the following figure if uBO trusts the Adguard tracking filter lists:
3.- No sites other than the main site are connected, taking time and bandwidth when loading a page and eventually you will be tracked because they are not in the filter lists.
So this is it:
You get it with Adguard: Yes, as mentioned above by converting in 5 minutes.
A final question for you:
Are you going to have the courage to try all of the above, or will your love for the uBO fetish be stronger and you will move on to Brave, Firefox or their forks?
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Russtopia There is no lock‐in. You don’t sign up for it. The Vivaldi adblocker uses available third party block lists other adblockers are using too. When switching to another browser, e.g. Firefox with ublock Origin, you can copy the blocklist origins and continue using them in your new browser.
-
@DoctorG said in Chrome store has finally removed uBlock Origin:
There are no human ressources to patch this.
Maybe once Vivaldi devs stop fiddling with the address bar they should probably consider adding functionality to the blocker.
-
@JyuSensei I hope this.
-
I asked:
"I wonder:
Are they working on improving the adblocker and giving it the importance it deserves?
The addition of the Dashboard toy would be telling me otherwise."
@Ayespy replied:
"At any given time, it's likely that fewer than half the team is working on any given feature. All of the other developers are likely to be doing something else. In other words, Vivaldi can walk and chew gum at the same time. Pointing out that they are walking does not imply that they are not chewing gum. As nearly as I can tell, four developers and one designer are working on different aspects of Dashboard - and none of these are a developer who is qualified to work on privacy features."
"I'm only aware of two developers who are qualified. I don't know who is doing what."
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/79579/manifest-v3-webrequest-and-ad-blockers/243
-
Are you going to have the courage to try all of the above, or will your love for the uBO fetish be stronger and you will move on to Brave, Firefox or their forks?
I don't know what I'm going to do because it hasn't happened yet and the situation is very complex with a lot of angles. We'll probably have until August or so to figure it out given that Vivaldi uses the stable Chromium track that's lagged a bit.
Here's a question for you. Do you agree that the devil is in the details?
https://github.com/uBlockOrigin/uBOL-home/wiki/Frequently-asked-questions-(FAQ)#filtering-capabilities-which-cant-be-ported-to-mv3
-
Said:
I don't know what I'm going to do because it hasn't happened yet and the situation is very complex with a lot of angles.
So clearly you don't have enough courage. It is very clear to me.
-
@luetage Good to know, that alleviates some of my concerns.
The main worry for me ever since v2 death was announced, was whether or not any ad block using manifest v3 can be as effective, practically, as a v2 ad block, given the supposed limitations v3 imposes.
It sounds like it may be the case, guess I will just have to try it and see.
-
@oudstand Thank you, I will try it. (Adguard)
-
@barbudo2005 said in Chrome store has finally removed uBlock Origin:
Are they working on improving the adblocker and giving it the importance it deserves?
The addition of the Dashboard toy would be telling me otherwise.
And before that, was what I would consider a half baked implementation of Workspaces.
And for a while there was a good chunk of updates, that for what I could see, was mostly bug fixes to the mail client part with very few things done to the browser part.
It just feel they are ticking boxes for features just for the sake of ticking boxes.
-
I use Adguard now as it is able to to remove parts of a page manually.
Adguard is slightly slower in filtering than old uBlockOrigin.
But that is not so disturbing for me, i am not on a hunt for a few milliseconds.
-
@barbudo2005 Oh, clearly. Your grasp of this matter is ironclad, details be damned.
If it was such a slam dunk making uBO MV3, the developer of uBO would have done so long ago. He did not and has put out copious details on how they're substantially different.
Maybe he just didn't have the courage. I'm sure that it.