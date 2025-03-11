@rseiler

First of all I write these posts for those who use uBO and want to stay in Vivaldi.

If you love the uBO fetish so much and are not willing to sacrifice using uBO to stay on Vivaldi, then switch to Brave as you are wasting your valuable time.

Said:

Update filter list between extension update dates" go back to a No recently?

The last release 5.1.62:

"We’ve also made some other minor improvements and bug fixes, which you can explore in the full changelog below. One of them deserves to be highlighted: internal optimizations will give the extension the possibility to take part in the Fast Track Review process in the Chrome Web Store. This means that in the future, if our approach works, we will be able to release extension updates with new filters more often, without having to wait for a review according to Chrome Policy. You will get extension updates in your hands – or rather, in your browser – faster than ever!"

Said:

That list makes it seem like Adguard MV3 equals uBO, but if that were the case then this wouldn't have been a giant issue for as long as it's been.

The problem lies in the fact that lovers of the uBO fetish have not taken the time to install Adguard and test it.

And when I say this I am referring to the following points:

1.- Transfer the code in “My filters” to Adguard “User rules”.

2.- Move the domains in “Trusted sites” to Adguard “Allowlist”.

3.- Move the code in “My rules” to Adguard “User rules”.

Converting them with Notepad++ in five minutes:

This:

* 254a.com * block

To this:

||254a.com

Said:

AdGuard MV3 can never make up all the ground given the constraints Google has laid.

Well, well, let's see what matters to those who use uBO:

1.- That you don't see ads anywhere, especially on YouTube.

You get it with Adguard: Yes.

Let's see in the following figure if uBO trusts the Adguard ads filter lists:

2.- That the sites don't track you.

You get it with Adguard: Yes

Let's see in the following figure if uBO trusts the Adguard tracking filter lists:

3.- No sites other than the main site are connected, taking time and bandwidth when loading a page and eventually you will be tracked because they are not in the filter lists.

So this is it:

You get it with Adguard: Yes, as mentioned above by converting in 5 minutes.

A final question for you:

Are you going to have the courage to try all of the above, or will your love for the uBO fetish be stronger and you will move on to Brave, Firefox or their forks?