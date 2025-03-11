This bug has been bugging me for quite some time on both Linux and Windows. The tab preview works as intended in most cases, but when the cursor is moved over a tab and held long enough to trigger the preview, but moved back onto web page fast enough, the preview stays open until cursor is taken back to tab list.

The triggerability may be pronounced by the large amount of tabs I have open in different workspaces, but does not depend on how many tabs are on current workspace. I'm on Ryzen 5600X 32GB DDR4 for Windows desktop (>1000 tabs) and i3-1315U 16GB DDR4 (only ~150 tabs).