kde / wayland support - vivaldi and computer locking up
-
I recently switched to wayland when I received a Manjaro update and then vivaldi was constantly hanging up anytime I walked away and came back. I would be forced to reboot. So I did a full clean install, selected wayland again, re-installed vivaldi, and replaced my ./config/vivaldi folder from a backup. However, it keeps happening. I thought maybe I had clipboard packages from both X11 and Wayland installed and they were conflicting so I uninstalled xclip. But occasionally I still get the weird behavior. Symptoms are 1. Can't kill one last vivaldi process. kill, or kill9 or btop. It just ignores it.2. Suddenly my terminals, when openeed, do not complete startup. I have to control-c. Sometimes I get a message in a dialog "waiting for pgrep". I do start vivaldi so it uses my intel gpu (not the nvidia gpu). I did this by turning off hardware acceleration. I used nvtop to view my nvidia and intel activity and only the intel is running. Any ideas out there?
edit: Also on shutdown, one job is hanging and it waits minutes to get rid of it. I usually have to reboot the box. System76 with 64 gig of ram, 64 gig of swap, 16 gig 4070 ti super nvidia board.
-
I use Manjaro, but not Wayland yet, so I'm not really qualified to offer help.
However.. have you changed the flag
#ozone-platform-hintto Auto or Wayland?
-
greybeard Ambassador
After getting a new(er) computer I decided to go with the KDE version of my distro.
Have never been so disappointed unit I found out how to turn off wayland. There were issues with Vivaldi but also many other issues. Most especially the trackpad on my laptop. Controls are there but greyed-out. After delving through many examples of sample configuration files, trying this and that, rebooting, I finally gave up. Still, to this day, I thought it was "experimental". Certainly seems Beta to me.
Even after just using Plasma for a while I was still not too impressed and have now reverted back to XFCE.
-
The Chromium Wayland backend is still lagging behind, but work is being done. I know Igalia is working on fractional scaling support, explicit sync, tab dragging etc. It's going to improve.