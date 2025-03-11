I recently switched to wayland when I received a Manjaro update and then vivaldi was constantly hanging up anytime I walked away and came back. I would be forced to reboot. So I did a full clean install, selected wayland again, re-installed vivaldi, and replaced my ./config/vivaldi folder from a backup. However, it keeps happening. I thought maybe I had clipboard packages from both X11 and Wayland installed and they were conflicting so I uninstalled xclip. But occasionally I still get the weird behavior. Symptoms are 1. Can't kill one last vivaldi process. kill, or kill9 or btop. It just ignores it.2. Suddenly my terminals, when openeed, do not complete startup. I have to control-c. Sometimes I get a message in a dialog "waiting for pgrep". I do start vivaldi so it uses my intel gpu (not the nvidia gpu). I did this by turning off hardware acceleration. I used nvtop to view my nvidia and intel activity and only the intel is running. Any ideas out there?

edit: Also on shutdown, one job is hanging and it waits minutes to get rid of it. I usually have to reboot the box. System76 with 64 gig of ram, 64 gig of swap, 16 gig 4070 ti super nvidia board.