Freezes every five minutes
I like the browser, or the little time it works. It cant be trusted because it frezzes constantly, sometimes it frezzes the entire laptop. Never seen such bugs in either chrome, firefox or brave.
I dont think im the only one, threads are full of people experiencing the same thing but with no answear or a fix.
I tried setting the browser in performance mode by adding this to the desktop shortcut
"--disable-features=UseEcoQoSForBackgroundProcess"
didnt work.
I hade to write this in firefox because vivaldi is, oh wait for it frozen for the moment.
@Lecharge
Hi, please check your third party security software.
I bet it run high CPU at Vivaldi freeze, the big 4 are always whitelisted Vivaldi is not.
Some Chrome extensions can do strange things in Vivaldi, if you use extensions disable them.
How many tabs/windows you are running?
Some users report lags and at the end they use 4000 tabs with 8 GB RAM.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
hi! I have never seen the cpu usage on my go over 40% and ram is never over 50% when this happens.
Im not using any third party security software, and only use 3 extensions, ublock origin, archive.ph and bitwarden
if i cant use ublock origin, the webroweser sadly has to go. there is no web browser that is worth the ads..
@Lecharge
Hm, very strange.
You can imagine nobody would use Vivaldi if this happen for all users.
Many use uBlock and Bitwarden, this should not be a problem.
I can check if the Archive extension may cause this but I cant believe that.
I remember running a big session and one tab was in a reload loop, this make Vivaldi unusable periodic.
Open the internal task manager with Shift+Esc, may you can see something strannge.
Cheers, mib
@Lecharge
OK, after running a 200 tabs session with the archive extension, uBlock Lite, Page Timer, I still don't care about cookies and Script Runner I don't get any freeze.
The "--disable-features=UseEcoQoSForBackgroundProcess" switch doesn't work anymore, the Chromium developers removed it.
What you can try, remove Vivaldi without deleting user data, install it again.
We had reports about broken installs, no idea why, reinstall help then.
Create a new Profile, don't change or install anything, close your default profile window, play around a bit with it.
As you mention 5 minutes it is easy to check.
@mib2berlin Well, it does work in Edge, as I mentioned here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/817409
But I don't know why. I'm thankful that I realized that this stupid switch went away (with the most recent major version of Vivaldi), since I've been having crippling CPU performance (though nothing like every 5 minutes, which if it's really that sounds like something else). Still, easy enough to grab Process Lasso to verify that.
@mib2berlin Low.
Core i5-2500K, but 16GB RAM and SSD.
At some point along the way, I noticed that the Eco feature was wreaking havoc, so I implemented the switch in everything Chromium and even changed a flag in Firefox to effect the same thing, though I don't use browsers other than Vivaldi enough to recall now how seriously they were impacted. I had no idea until last weekend that the switch no longer worked, though I knew something had gone terribly wrong. I just thought it was a bug.
@Lecharge said in Freezes every five minutes:
I tried setting the browser in performance mode by adding this to the desktop shortcut
"--disable-features=UseEcoQoSForBackgroundProcess"
didnt work.
Just noticed that this no longer works. Any other way to permanently disable Efficiency Mode with all Vivaldi processes?
I still have stand alone v7.0.3495 install directory in my trash. Might have to pull it back out. Thx.
@rseiler said in Freezes every five minutes:.
I had no idea until last weekend that the switch no longer worked, though I knew something had gone terribly wrong. I just thought it was a bug.
Just noticed this an hour ago. I think it's all intentional. (and removing UBlockOrigin)
@seeley
Hi, a user here use Project Lasso but I don't tested it myself.
The Chromium developers removed it, the same for Manifest V2 extensions.
Many users here use AdGuard V3 now.
@mib2berlin said in Freezes every five minutes:
The Chromium developers removed it, the same for Manifest V2 extensions.
Thanks. Yeah, I know it's not Vivaldi's fault. They want less carbon emissions (mandatory Efficiency Mode) which is absurd, but want to sell more ads (by removing uBlock Origin) which means more consumption/carbon emissions. Makes sense, right? LOL Google is all about less freedom to serve their agenda- whatever that is.
@seeley In Process Lasso:
Options, CPU, Efficiency Modes
Then just add whatever processes you want (vivaldi.exe, chrome.exe, brave.exe etc) and set each to Off. That's it, and it's set-and-forget.