Thank you for your response.

Vivaldi actually is not full 100% private browser cause it is connects to google even with all the options disabled (for maximum privacy) in the settings.

it is possible to block Vivaldi connections to google servers with blocking them by Windows Firewall

this is my only issue about it, if it would not make any connections to google with privacy options turned on, I would use it on my iPhones for sure, in my case that’s important for me.

about Vivaldi free email service I would say that I am not poor, I have plenty of vps around the world and all the things I need, I could buy an email even now or build my own, I see no reason to use my own email on a vps and prefer not to deal with my personal emails,

using already “ready to use” service is more reliable to avoid any issues, since vps servers may be not stable, I never trust a cloud vps much, I use to see like even at very stable and serious provider, some of my servers stopped at once and there not able to turn on.

And I lost all my data cause of that, and nobody knows what is the problem, cause when I use to click reinstall the system from automatic template “ it was working like a charm”

and my own reason is not to use paid email providers is cause of my own behave about that, I was using free email like “Swisscows email” after which they decide to earn money from their services and make it “non free” some time after.