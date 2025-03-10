I feel myself a kind of slave (serving for a free email box)
Hey A, would you like to discuss it a bit?
& kinda anxious feeling about getting reputation for a free email over here, since actually it should be telling us with large letters on a main page about the restrictions for opening an email account (for a new user of course)
I was reading some words about “strong community and so on”,
since - in my eyes I look at it as a forcing to do something on a specific services: like forum, mastodon and others, for getting this kinda “reputation”
my purpose is open an free email box for my future mastodon family instance, since I am not very like to use google or outlook mail for that, and disroot is storing everything in plain text,
also have to mention tuta free mail service that may delete ur free account at any time(block it) without a reason
so I feeling myself as a slave that Vivaldi is forcing me to post here messages and talk to random people, cause I’m not sure what I have to do or write over here it looks like that to me,
to not let you feel too bored you can check my 5 seconds video that I have made in Canva on YouTube channel “GuideMeHard” that only has this fresh 5 seconds video only,
probably I use to feel too boring and just created it to test if I could make any design on my own with a free services
in the end I should say that I am real human, I am legit, not a spammer, not a bad person, completely about stable friendly communication, But.
Here I should make a remark about “Stable Friendly Communication”,
cause it rely on my feeling that I have to feel similar hobbies or interests with that kind of people or know them personally from real life.
talking to random people for me is not always feels so good.
Also have to apologize for the Vivaldi community if I hurt anyone feelings with my post or break any kind of rules with it, I would not do it if I would be able to use a email service actually(from beginning),
but I feel myself forced to make a post cause you know, I feel I’m not legit for an “Vivaldi email” yet.
@私人家庭 good suggestions.
Strange how people hear "free email" and feel entitled to access it as if it is some sort of "right".
Nobody is forcing you to:-
do something on a specific services: like forum, mastodon and others, for getting this kinda “reputation”
post here messages and talk to random people
talking to random people
You can simply use Vivaldi browser (for free) and completely ignore the community and the company.
If you do decide to engage then the "free email" is a REWARD for that.
mib2berlin Soprano
@privatefamily
Hi, before the reputation system users was asked for a mobile phone number to verify.
Many don't like this.
You don't need to talk or use Vivaldi social, it just takes longer to get your mail account activated if you don't.
Using the sync feature help, for example.
Vivaldi is not a mail provider, it'a just an extra gift for Vivaldi users.
I use Freenet for many years and the are many other free mail providers, you can get a free account in a few minutes if you need one.
Except of the help pages the forum is a good way to get help with the hundreds of settings in Vivaldi, for example.
Welcome to the forum, mib
suyashbagade1
Good things take time...
Thank you for your response.
Vivaldi actually is not full 100% private browser cause it is connects to google even with all the options disabled (for maximum privacy) in the settings.
it is possible to block Vivaldi connections to google servers with blocking them by Windows Firewall
this is my only issue about it, if it would not make any connections to google with privacy options turned on, I would use it on my iPhones for sure, in my case that’s important for me.
about Vivaldi free email service I would say that I am not poor, I have plenty of vps around the world and all the things I need, I could buy an email even now or build my own, I see no reason to use my own email on a vps and prefer not to deal with my personal emails,
using already “ready to use” service is more reliable to avoid any issues, since vps servers may be not stable, I never trust a cloud vps much, I use to see like even at very stable and serious provider, some of my servers stopped at once and there not able to turn on.
And I lost all my data cause of that, and nobody knows what is the problem, cause when I use to click reinstall the system from automatic template “ it was working like a charm”
and my own reason is not to use paid email providers is cause of my own behave about that, I was using free email like “Swisscows email” after which they decide to earn money from their services and make it “non free” some time after.
-
I can buy what I need any time and spend money for my things, but I never pay for email and not hosting my own on my vps servers, maybe that’s my state of mind in some point,
who knows ? Me personally, I don’t mind about it, sometimes simple way is better, sometimes long journey is more efficient, everyone decide on their own.
@privatefamily said in I feel myself a kind of slave (serving for a free email box):
Vivaldi actually is not full 100% private browser cause it is connects to google even with all the options disabled (for maximum privacy) in the settings.
What are examples of such?
-
@appsec
it looks like you are not able to check it yourself, here we will not use NetworkMiner_ to inspect the traffic more detailed to see hidden connections that are not visible, but here they are: Using the TCPView,
we are able too see that with all buttons and functions of Vivaldi Browser are "off" (Fresh Standalone install just now Latest Version):
as you see from screenshots that i have uploaded to the imgBB , many connections are made by Vivaldi and most of them are staying for all the time while you are using the Browser, there is not only one connection to Google Servers, but Several connections to it.
the last screenshot was related to "216.58.200.163" as you can see connection to that ip is also was made by Vivaldi Browser and it is also a "Google" Servers ip
-
This is not looks very Private at all, ungoogled chromium for example make 0 connections to anywhere and 0 hidden traffic is going outside. (Just as Example of Privacy)
-
This might be worth reading :
https://vivaldi.com/blog/decoding-network-activity-in-vivaldi/
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@privatefamily said in I feel myself a kind of slave (serving for a free email box):
Vivaldi actually is not full 100% private browser
Chromium browsers were and are not 100% private.
If you want this, you need TOR browser with TOR proxy.
-
privatefamily
Actually TOR browser also include telemetry inside in my opinion, for me - I am using legit things, I am not sure why people do need TOR browser, but for me.
I see only one useful way for me about tor network (not browser, cause with tor bundle or another for client, it is possible to use almost any browser) it is about login to proton mail. You may ask why is this so?
cause proton mail have limitation on amount of emails, and if I would connect from same ip address to all my emails on there , it would block all my accounts, since they are not allow more than one account if you are “free plan user”
-
me personally, I never go In The “deep web” and nothing like that, also I do not trust tor network, I would prefer setup from scratch a good vpn solution on the vps,
and about others that’s totally fine, if tor browser suit their needs, then why not .
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@privatefamily Do not use Chromium-related browsers if you have concerns on 100% privacy.
You will not get such 100%.
A option as special Vivaldi settings to get 100% privacy would break many websites and user experience.
And i know that much users would forget such experimental settings and then blame the product not working correctly.
I can not say more. And i have not the time to convince you.
-
@privatefamily, there are connections made to Google also by Extensions you use, also to some Google services which are not deselected in the settings as optional (Google secure browsing, Google Meet, DNS, Chrome Store, etc.. only needed if you use this services. If you deselect eg, the Chrome Store, Vivaldi isn't even recognized as Chromium.
There isn't any browser 100% private nor Firefox is more private than Vivaldi. The most private is TOR, but then, because of the tunnel creating it's very slow and also impossible to access a lot of websites, but you aren't even 100% private with TOR and VPN in the Dark Web.
Private is shut down the PC and reading a book, all other is a myth.
I'm bored with users ranting in Facebook or X about the lack of privacy in the Internet, I always recommend to visit Browserleaks where you can see what the webpages know about you (except the shoe number almost everything), irrelevant the browser you use. You only can patch some holes using an VPN (desktop, not extension) and some common sense.
-
@privatefamily I hear you! I got all excited that someone followed me and it ends up being an account that makes sure we are not spammers. What a let down! Anyone here, feel free to follow me - I will follow back. Truth be told, Vivaldi has set up a nice community here, it is a great browser so it really is not that hard to partidipate! Have a great day
-
@mib2berlin Alternatively - giving out your phone number or a back-up email could be an option. It is ok to have more than one level of service here. Just a thought?