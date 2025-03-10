Help with Mobile Hotspot
-
barbudo2005
In the room where I have the PC, neither the WIFI nor the telephone connection reaches well because it is a reinforced concrete building.
For several years I have had a Wireless USB adapter that has worked perfectly to give a strong WIFI signal and make phone calls via WIFI since Android allows it.
But last week there was a blackout in my city, and since then I can not connect the Mobile Hotspot.
When I activate it, it gets stuck in “Applying the configuration” and does not configure.
In the Windows 10 status bar the Mobile Hotspot button appears “disabled” and says Disconnecting.
In the device properties it says that “This device is working properly”.
I tried to “Remove the device” unplug the USB and then plug it in but it did not solve the problem.
I searched several forums and videos but I can't find how to fix it.
Is there anyone who can think of something please?
-
@barbudo2005
Hi, first I would try if it work on another PC, if you can reach one.
Windows create a new "device" for every port, don't use the same port again.
-
Said:
Windows create a new "device" for every port, don't use the same port again.
How you do that?
The device has the function of capturing the ambient WIFI and generating the WIFI that I need.
It does the former perfectly as shown in the image, so I think it works fine.
I think the problem is in the W10 status image in which the function to create the Hotspot is stuck, and therefore the device can not connect.
-
@barbudo2005
You know, work Yesterday doesn't mean it work today.
Anyway, if you change a USB port Windows create a new device, install the driver and so forth.
Therefor I always change the ports if a device is not working, sounds stupid but it is Windows.
May you can get more information with
pnputilcommand.
For example
pnputil /enum-devices /class NETlist all net devices, you can find the GUID of the device there.
You can list devices with issues and so forth.
It is a very powerful command, you can always use /? to get more information.
pnputil /enum-devices /class /?will help.
This work in the command shell with Admin rights.
Cheers, mib
-
I changed the port but no solution.
In CMD I put the command netsh wlan start hostednetwork to start the Hotspot and this is the result:
"The hosted network could not be started.
The group or resource is not in the correct state to perform the requested operation."
What happens if I do a Reset here?
-
@barbudo2005
I am sorry but I have no idea, I am a bit outdated with Windows network management.
We have many Windows experts here, much more experienced than me, I hope some step by here.
I can check later if I find some time.
-
Thank you.
-
@barbudo2005
I am sorry but I don't have this button on Windows 11, we need a Windows 10 user.
-
@mib2berlin, it is also in W11, but way more hidden as also some other settings. Because of this is always recommended in every Windows to activate GodMode, with this you have access to all possible settings (>200), even the most hidden ones, ordered by temes.
It's very easy to activate and is igual in any Windows version beginning with (agh) Vista.
Simply create a new folder anywhere you want in the PC, rename it (copy paste it as is)
GodMode.{ED7BA470-8E54-465E-825C-99712043E01C}
Done
The folder with this change the icon and when you open it, you see the list with the access to all existing settings.
It saves a lot of time and anger, going direct to the settings you want, instead searching through an hugh amount of menus and submenus
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Catweazle
Yeah, I know GodMode for a long time but would never thought about looking into for network reset.
Will check.
EDIT: Cant find anything related to network reset.
I would use ipconfig and netsh for this, hm.