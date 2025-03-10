In the room where I have the PC, neither the WIFI nor the telephone connection reaches well because it is a reinforced concrete building.

For several years I have had a Wireless USB adapter that has worked perfectly to give a strong WIFI signal and make phone calls via WIFI since Android allows it.

But last week there was a blackout in my city, and since then I can not connect the Mobile Hotspot.

When I activate it, it gets stuck in “Applying the configuration” and does not configure.

In the Windows 10 status bar the Mobile Hotspot button appears “disabled” and says Disconnecting.

In the device properties it says that “This device is working properly”.

I tried to “Remove the device” unplug the USB and then plug it in but it did not solve the problem.

I searched several forums and videos but I can't find how to fix it.

Is there anyone who can think of something please?