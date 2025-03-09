Snapshot suddenly won't stay open - syncing problem?
-
I have no idea what changed here. There were no system updates before this this morning.
Edit: actually there was a change overnight - I synced my new mobile phone to my account. At the some time, vivaldi-android would not open some tabs. I suspect there is bleed through between mobile and desktop browsers when syncing. If so, how does one deal with that, but setting up two sync accounts
I looked and saw that Vivaldi was not open, and guessed I must have closed it inadvertently. But no, it will not open and stay open now.
Attempting it in a terminal yields:
[30187:30212:0309/151909.113634:ERROR:registration_request.cc(291)] Registration response error message: DEPRECATED_ENDPOINT [30187:30209:0309/151909.590678:ERROR:vivaldi_data_url_utils.cc(174)] File not found - /home/paul/.config/vivaldi-snapshot/Default/CUSTOMIZATIONS/CollapseTabbarToIcon%20killed.css [30187:30187:0309/151914.374961:ERROR:index_model.cc(91)] Session Model: Failed to restore from backup3 [0309/151915.152050:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0309/151915.152200:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0309/151915.153610:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0309/151915.155681:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0309/151915.162008:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0309/151915.162136:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [30239:30244:0309/151915.230361:ERROR:ssl_client_socket_impl.cc(877)] handshake failed; returned -1, SSL error code 1, net_error -3 Trace/breakpoint trap ``` I just was able to open V to another profile by command line, so my Default profile is indicted. Can anyone tell from the above error what exactly it might be? Thanks.
-
Ok, I'm back up by restoring Default profile from backup from two days ago. Not much lost, as these things can go.
I seriously distrust vivaldi sync. I value it for the passwords, etc, but I guess the thing to do is turn everything else off in vivaldi mobile, wipe the remote database, and start again.
-
@paul1149 yes, vivaldi sync make mistake sometimes.
-
@paul1149 I recommend using a password manager like e.g. Bitwarden instead of storing your passwords in your browser.
-
I do, but I let the browser deal with less critical logins.
-
@paul1149 How can you: it does NOT work AT ALL !!1!
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@cdb2cdb said in Snapshot suddenly won't stay open - syncing problem?:
it does NOT work AT ALL !!1!
Which erorr message in Vivaldi page
vivaldi://sync-internals?