I have the latest Vivaldi on windows, i had about 15 sessions

Some of them with 300-150 tabs

Altogether there were about 1000 tabs.

most tabs were hibernated.

It became a very slow and non responsive experience.

I tried to use the windows panel to go over the tabs and close them (based on the tab titles)

The windows panel was useless. very slow and non responsive.

Also some of the time, the windows suddenly switched to another session! it takes over a minute until the browser becomes responsive again...

the only way to go was to delete some sessions... finally the browser became responsive again.

There seems to be a very bad logic programmed into the windows panel.

This panel should be responsive regardless of the number of open tabs.

Also, when I try to select multiple tabs in the windows panel, and they belong to another window, or session, then i get shifted into that session... and if that session is not loaded then it takes long while to load when many tabs are involved... so there has to be a way to make this tool more resilient in many tabs situation so it can be used to help clear out the tabs!

Thank you

Lenovo X1, Win 11, 32GB Ram

Vivaldi 7.1.3570.58 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Revision 7d05ce292d7196178c4be6056edee3fccb09ff9c

OS Windows 11 Version 24H2 (Build 26100.3194)

JavaScript V8 13.2.152.41

User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/132.0.0.0 Safari/537.36

Command Line "C:\Users\amitron\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml