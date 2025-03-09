Unsolved Cant add tool to toolbar
-
I have 2 profiles. The problem is only on one of them. I cant add new tool to the toolbar. When i drag and release tool, it shows the line where it should apear, but nothing happens once i release it. As i mentioned i have second profile where everything works, so i know how it should work.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@EriksS
Hi, doesn't it work on any bar, status, panel?
You can reset a toolbar from the context menu but if you want to save the existing state you need to backup your/this user profile.
Please, always add your Vivaldi and OS version.
-
7.1.3570.58 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Win 11
It doesnt work anywhere bar, status, panel e.t.c.
I already tried to reset my tool bar. After that, the default toolbar appears and i can again delete the tools i dont need, but cant and new one.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@EriksS
Hm, very strange error.
Do you use the same extensions in both profiles?
If no disable extensions you don't use in profile 2 in profile 1 , which I call the default profile.
I fear the profile is broken/corrupted if not an extension cause this.
I don't know exactly wich file contains the toolbar data but I guess it is the file Preferences.
You can rename it in the broken profile and copy Preferences from profile 2 over to check this.
I would backup the whole User Data folder to be save if anything make it worse than before.
-
@mib2berlin Will try. Also the profile where error exists, is the one with no extensions at all
-
@mib2berlin Thanks, the issue is solved, though I don’t really know the root of it. I copied the Preferences file from a working profile and pasted it into the broken profile. After that, I was able to edit the toolbar. The only problem now is that this profile has to be heavily edited , but i can deal with it. Thank you again!