Sync between computers
-
SAPConsulting
Hi, I just installed Vivaldi for the first time on 2 computers.
At first I customized it and set my desired Theme & Dashboard. However on my 2nd computer, I expected that exactly the same theme/dashboard layout would be set. Unfortunately it didn't.
My bookmars were synced, however they were added to the vivaldi preconfigured bookmarks, which I deleted on my first computer.
Is it "works as designed" or is it a sync problem, that my theme and layout weren't synced?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@SAPConsulting Sync is work in progress. Not all features are synchronised yet. You can see what is by going to the URL:
vivaldi:sync-internals
See also, Settings, Sync.
-
Jrgn Supporters
I have the same issue. I would love not have to maintain manually the look and feel of Vivaldi on my different devices. An export of theme (already there) + menu + toolbars would be a nice beginning.
-
I am trying to sync between two Mac computers, and unfortunately, it didn't work. I do not set a password for it, and I guess this can be a problem. Could somebody tell me why nothing is sync on both computers?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@vitaly
Hi, you can login to the account but don't use an encryption password?
Then sync is not even started.
You are a long term forum/account user, it is possible your account password work as encryption password if you never changed it.
If you synced a long time ago I would delete the remote data with click on Forget Password after login.
It's maybe a good idea to do this anyway and get a clean state on the sync server.
If you start sync then it upload all local data to the sync server.
-
Thank you for your suggestion.
-
@mib2berlin
It worked. thank you again