Hi, I just installed Vivaldi for the first time on 2 computers.

At first I customized it and set my desired Theme & Dashboard. However on my 2nd computer, I expected that exactly the same theme/dashboard layout would be set. Unfortunately it didn't.

My bookmars were synced, however they were added to the vivaldi preconfigured bookmarks, which I deleted on my first computer.

Is it "works as designed" or is it a sync problem, that my theme and layout weren't synced?