Can not open a web page
I can not open this web page : allegro.pl
I get this screen massage : Please enable JS and disable any ad blocker
The thing is I do not want to want to compromise my privacy and security protection within this browser.
Is there anyway around to open this web page ?
DoctorGTesting
@nonino No chance to workaround. The webpage needs to shwo you ads.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@nonino Th culprit is the DuckDuckGo Tracker Radar blocklist; when deactivated the page shows up.
See Settings → Privacy → Tracker Ad Blocking → Manage Sources.
But restrictive blocklist is nothing Vivaldi can fix.