Is vivaldi a very customizable browser?
Is vivaldi a very customizable browser? can we move buttons and widgets around?
@OyaG
Hi, I don't use the dashboard but you can move buttons with holding Ctrl and the mouse.
Please check Customize Toolbar Help for information about the Toolbar Editor.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin OK how do we move that pesky "V" button thats top left? aka main menu
i want it to be like other browsers on the right, right below the X button
that button is taking up my tab space ***************** i REALLY hate it****************************** , and my the most important tab position.
@OyaG
The main menu is not a button, there are maybe CSS mods to change this.
Try menu > horizontal in Settings > Appearance.
@mib2berlin ive tried, my tabs still aren't top left
actually i already know the answer, its not possible
the question is why? i see additions like weather widgets etc but we can't move that button for such a customizable browser? this is -so wrong-
@OyaG
You need a CSS modification to do this, if you cant do this yourself you can ask in the modification section if a user can help you.
I cant remember anyone ever ask for it here.
Pesala Ambassador
@OyaG I don’t get it. It takes no more tab space than it would if placed on the right, where it would be next to the minimise, maximise, close window controls, resulting in possible accidents.
Alt+F would save mouse movements.