Web Panel Requires Command + Enter to Send Messages in ChatGPT
julseboisen
This is a small thing, but it’s driving me crazy. I use ChatGPT in a web panel, and unlike in a regular tab where Enter sends messages, in the panel, Enter just adds a new line. I have to press Command + Enter to send, which completely messes with my muscle memory.
I’ve tried switching between mobile and desktop mode, but the issue persists. Is there any way to make Enter send messages like it does in a normal tab? Any clever work arounds? ANYTHING?
Please save my sanity.
Thanks!