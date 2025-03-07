When I switch from an HDR video on youtube to a SDR one and back, the colors in the HDR video get completely washed out.

Take those two videos for example:

HDR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kun_L14TgKM

SDR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DIUTfBf3iNM

Here's how the HDR video looks like when I first open it, and then what it turns into after I play the other video on another tab and get back:

https://ibb.co/zHmVrZJF

https://ibb.co/5hrgSLpt

Notice it becomes impossible to see the sky in the windows behind.

I can reproduce that bug every single time by switching between those videos, the color problems persist between refreshes of the page. Only closing Vivaldi and opening it again solves it.

I have no extensions installed or flags turned on. Here is my Vivaldi "about" information:

Vivaldi 7.1.3570.58 (Stable channel) (arm64)

Revision 7d05ce292d7196178c4be6056edee3fccb09ff9c

OS macOS Version 15.3.1 (Build 24D70)

JavaScript V8 13.2.152.41

User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/132.0.0.0 Safari/537.36

Command Line /Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --disable-smooth-scrolling --save-page-as-mhtml

I'm using a Macbook Pro 14 inch from November 2023 with the Apple M3 Pro Chip.

Using the "force color profile" flag does not seem to fix this.