Updated to 7.1.3570.58 and now instagram videos all crash or won't even start
Every video on IG crashes saying "Sorry, we're having trouble playing this video". Started happening as soon as I update Vivaldi to the latest version.
Below are all the extensions I have installed. I disabled them all and it still happens. It doesn't crash immediately but after part way through the video.
Now updated to version 7.1.3570.60 and it's still a problem. The issue doesn't seem to be a problem in private mode. All of my extensions turned on in private mode. I thought the quick update to .60 was the patch fix for the issue but still happening.
I can't be the only one having this problem.
mib2berlin Soprano
@buddyackerman
Hi, it seems so but we don't have many Instagram users I guess.
I don't have an account, just open a random video:
https://www.instagram.com/marcthn/reel/DHLqLWPyJOP/
Plays fine.
It's a bit strange it work in a private window, it use the same profile as a regular window but it delete all browsing data.
First I would delete the cookies of the page with the padlock icon in the address bar, next is to clean up your cache or better both.
Check if Ctrl+F5 reload the page.
Please add a link to an open video doesn't play, if possible.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@buddyackerman Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
I cleared the cache for the site and it's not doing it anymore. Not sure why the cache was causing this issue but it's fixed now.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@buddyackerman Nice, such a easy fix for your issue.
Unfortunately, the problem has returned. It works in private mode but some reels crash in normal mode. It's not all of them and sometimes the tab that I have IG loaded in will crash.
It seems that the just release 7.2 version has fixed the issue.