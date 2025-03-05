Transparency report
Does there exist a transparency report related to Vivaldi e-Mail service?
@appsec You mean "Transparency Report & Warrant Canary"? I do not know about creation or such.
@appsec ? - I ment "Transparency report". Data on how many legal requests Vivaldi get from government to hand out user data such as e-mail accounts.
Couple of examples :
Proton
https://proton.me/legal/transparency
https://transparencyreport.google.com/user-data/overview
@appsec said in Transparency report:
how many legal requests Vivaldi get from government to hand out user data such as e-mail accounts.
I try to ask internally if there is existing a transparency report.
@DoctorG Thanks!
@DoctorG Did you receive any feedback on this?
@appsec One person from team said, there is no knowledge about information requests from authorities.
Ok - pretty clean report then
Thanks for the update.
@appsec You are welcome.