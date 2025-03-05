Vivaldi.7.1.3570.39.x64 doesn´t run on MAC OS Catalina 10.15.7
-
Cherkhaufeng
Hello, I still use MAC OS Catalina 10.15.7
On Vivaldi website says "Unter macOS kann Vivaldi unter macOS Catalina 10.15 oder neueren Versionen installiert werden.
But when I want to install it , it is no longer possible
Is there an older Version than Vivaldi.7.1.3570.39.x64 that works on MAC OS Catalina 10.15.7 ?
thanks
Greets from Berlin
Cher Khau Feng
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
@Cherkhaufeng Minimum supported Mac OS version is now 11.0, and have been so since 7.0 (Chromium 130; this was an upstream decision by the Chromium team based on the fact that 10.15 version is no longer updated by Apple, and haven't been for a couple of years, leading to security concerns)
Relevant reading: https://vivaldi.com/blog/pulling-the-plug-on-expired-operating-systems/
Update, regarding the compatibility page: There was a missing translation update in the help pages. The English version was correct, but there was some kind of problem with the German translation. Corrected now. Thanks for the heads up.
-
Cherkhaufeng
@yngve Hallo, thanks for the answer
On the German page of Vivaldi says:
"Unter macOS kann Vivaldi unter macOS Catalina 10.15 oder neueren Versionen installiert werden."
So they have to correct or update the text
I´m not able to update my MAC OS, because my old Phoshop would not work.
Pitty..... I do not want to use Goggle anymore....
Greets
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
@Cherkhaufeng The minimum OS requirement is the same for all Chromium-based browsers based on Chromium 130 or newer, including Google Chrome 130+.
Please reload the page, or provide a URL so that we can actually fix that page's translation (if it hasn't been fixed already).