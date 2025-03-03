Future of Extentions
It seems like every week or so there is another ext that says they are ending because of Google and now Mozilla. Will the underlying browser of vivaldi still run ext even if the other two pull support?
@wadesmart As log as the extension Manifest v2 is supported in Chromium core code, Vivaldi will support older extensions.
Vivaldi dev team has not the Human resources to support Manifest v2 and v3 after Chromium has removed v2 it from core.
Fixing bugs, extending features and patching Vivaldi after Chromium updated the core is time intensive enough.
@DoctorG so for any ext we need to look and see if the ext creator says they use V2 or V3? And as long as its V2 we are good to go. I have several I rely on and it would suck to lose them. Thanks for that information.
@wadesmart Currently you can use v2 and v3, but after June 2025 only v3 will work.
We have all some useful extensions with v2 and are not happy to change or lose them.
I do not know what to do with feeds when Feedbro will not bei updated to v3.
@DoctorG oh.. ok.. that isnt as good. But good to know. Thanks
Some browser manufacturers says they support:
- Firefox: full v2 and v3
- Brave partly v2, full v3
- Opera: full v2 and v3
But i guess there is no guarantee for how long they will still do this.
Regarding Extensions, I don’t use Extensions, my hope is, that when the time comes, some other developers will create such Extensions (a modified v2 Extension) to be functional in Browsers.
That’s my hope for all those ones, who are using Extensions. Maybe an OpenSource one, who knows?
I think that inbuild features, like ad and trackerblocker are not affected by Mv3, I only hope that the Vivaldi blocker in the future also include an anti-adblock algorrithm like in uBO.
In other extensions not related to security or privacy, for the user is irrelevant if they are Mv2 or Mv3, but not so in blockers, which may block ads, but no the Google trackers in Mv3.
This is why it is essential that Vivaldi becomes completely independent of the Chrome Store, why Google can access and manipulate Store extensions, but not so files and profiles locally stored on the PC.