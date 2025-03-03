Address bar font size
-
michaelvoinea
Hi,
Is there any way to change the font of the address bar? I find it a little bit too small when typing a web address.... I'm coming from Chrome and use Vivaldi on Linux Mint and Windows.
Thank you.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@michaelvoinea Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@michaelvoinea Settings → Appearance → UI Zoom does not help?
Increasing only addressfield font sizes needs some Vivaldi modification which i need to test if that works really under all crcumstances.
-
michaelvoinea
@DoctorG A big thank you for your support! I can use the UI zoom for now, although now the tabs are a little bit bigger (i'm working on a laptop with 1366 x 768 resolution; at home on the 4k monitor that it definitely would look good); It is not an urgent or essential thing, but maybe you will take in consideration the option to change the font of the address field for the future development topics, if there also other users who would like to have this option.... Thank you again!
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@michaelvoinea I have no time to give you a CSS modification.
If you want modification of the address field font size, please ask my forum colleagues at https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/77820/enlarge-fonts-in-address-search-fields
-
Pesala Ambassador
@michaelvoinea This CSS should work. Pick your desired font size and replace 16px in the code.
/*Large Fonts in URL Field*/ .UrlField, .OmniDropdown, .SearchField {font-size:16px; padding-bottom:2px;} .OmniLinkItem-Url{height:16px; overflow:visible;}