Ealier version for macOS 10.15.7 ?
ThierryVanKerm
Hi, I've downlaoded Vivaldi on my getting-old Mac.
It doesn't work because my computer is run by macOS 10.15.7. and Vivaldi requires macOS 11.0.
Is there a way to download an earlier version that I could use?
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
@ThierryVanKerm said in Ealier version for macOS 10.15.7 ?:
Is there a way to download an earlier version that I could use?
Here you go https://vivaldi.com/de/download/archive/?platform=mac
What I can’t tell is what the last functional version for macOS 11.0 is, sorry.
ThierryVanKerm
@Thot Thanks, it works. I've downloaded the 6.9